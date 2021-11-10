Wednesday TV Tips: Ruth Negga in Passing; new Grey's Anatomy and Ben Fogle visits Chernobyl

Plus meet some 'citizens' of Dublin Bay
Wed, 10 Nov, 2021
Caroline Delaney

Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Ben Fogle spends a week inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

An Cuan (New Series)

TG4, 9.30pm

An exploration of the Dublin Bay biosphere. The Spring tides bring violent waves to the Bay and one family is battling to save their house from the ever-encroaching sea. The Council tackles dangerous gorse fires in Howth and a forgotten piece of history is unearthed. The rich maritime culture of Dublin's docklands is explored through the centuries-old tradition of sea shanties.

Celebrity Pulling With My Parents

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Hughie Maughan famously found love on Big Brother, but with that relationship behind him it’s time to get Mum Kathleen and friend Sabrina to help him get back in the dating game.

Anne Nolan is famous for being In the Mood for Dancing (and Romancing…) with her sisters, but now it’s her daughter Amy she’s hoping to find romance for.

Grey’s Anatomy

Sky Witness, 9pm

Season 18, episode 1: The world’s longest-running primetime medical drama returns for its 18th season. As the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city's rebirth post-COVID, the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks.

Passing 

Netflix

Ireland's Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson head the cast as mixed-race childhood friends who are reunited as adults. Irene (Thompson) identifies as African-American and is married to a black doctor, Clare (Negga) 'passes' as white and is married to a wealthy but openly prejudiced white man, played by Alexander Skarsgard. 

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Chris Wasser previews upcoming Apple TV series The Shrink Next Door, while the Irish Baroque Orchestra’s Peter Whelan discusses the ensemble’s NCH performance on November 14, marking 300 years of Bach’s Brandenberg Concertos.

