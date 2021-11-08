How Björn's roadtrip to Kilkenny inspired new Abba song

The new track was inspired by a family trip to Ireland in the 90s
Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, of the Swedish band Abba

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 15:30
Nicole Glennon

A new track on Abba’s first record in 40 years was inspired by an Irish road trip.

When You Danced With Me, a folksy ditty which has been described as “uilleann pipes gone disco” name drops Kilkenny in its opening line, and now band member Björn Ulvaeus has given us the full story of how it came about.

Speaking about the track, the 76 year-old said it was inspired by a family trip he took with wife Lena Källersjö and their two children in the nineties.

"I drove around the coast from Limerick to Dublin with my family in the 90s and we stopped in Kilkenny. 

"It was beautiful and very romantic," he said.

"Castle, churches and the surroundings, County Kilkenny with its little, charming villages... it has stayed with me.” 

Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson of ABBA perform on stage at the Wembley Arena, London in 1979. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns
Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson of ABBA perform on stage at the Wembley Arena, London in 1979. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns

While the people of Kilkenny might be glowing after Björn’s remarks, the rebels won’t be as happy as he went on: “We drove through Cork as well and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that city but try to replace Kilkenny with Cork in When You Danced With Me!"

Details of Abba's first album in four decades were announced early September, along with ABBA Voyage, a revolutionary new concert experience which will will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid perform digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built ‘ABBA arena’ at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London from 27 May next year.

The Swedish pop supergroup have only played in Ireland once when they took to the RDS stage in November 1978. Here’s Björn's grá for Kilkenny might bring ABBA Voyage to our shores.

When Abba came to Dublin: The story of their only gig in Ireland 

Family Notices