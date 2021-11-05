Movie review: Spencer is an absorbing character study of Princess Diana

When the story allows Kristen Stewart the time and space to fully inhabit the restlessly distressed Diana, the film comes alive.
Movie review: Spencer is an absorbing character study of Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 13:00
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

‘No one is above tradition,’ Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) is told at a crucial point in Spencer (12A), which unfolds over the three days of the British royal family’s Christmas holiday at Sandringham in the early 1990s.

Long since disabused of any fairytale notions she might have had about her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) — the film is subtitled ‘A Fable from a True Tragedy’ — Diana is feeling suffocated by tradition, and seems to be trembling on the brink of a nervous breakdown. Determined not to be destroyed, Diana begins the long and tortuous journey towards her independence.

Written by Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larraín, Spencer is an absorbing character study of a woman who has come to believe that she is ‘a magnet for madness’. There are times when the script works its metaphors a little too hard — Diana is repeatedly compared to Anne Boleyn, for example, and there’s a whole subplot about beautiful pheasants being ‘bred for the gun’ — but when the story allows Kristen Stewart the time and space to fully inhabit the restlessly distressed Diana, the film comes alive.

Stewart is in such stunning form here that it’s very easy to forget you’re watching a performance; each little deft touch, every one of the mannered affectations, adds another layer to her poignant portrayal of a woman besieged on all sides.

But while Stewart is certainly the focus, it’s by no means a one-woman show, and she gets very strong support from Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and particularly Sally Hawkins, who plays Diana’s lady-in-waiting.

Jonny Greenwood’s discordant, jazzy score echoes Diana’s disorientation, and Claire Mathon’s cinematography conjures a crisp, bleak beauty from a rural English Christmas, both of them contributing handsomely to an emotionally intense fictionalised biopic that bears comparison with Pablo Larraín’s Jackie (2016). 

(cinema release)

Read More

'She nailed it': Kristen Stewart engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer

More in this section

Marvel's Eternals film banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after Disney refuses to cut same-sex kiss Marvel's Eternals film banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after Disney refuses to cut same-sex kiss
From Kristen Stewart to Naomi Watts: The best and worst portrayals of Diana on screen From Kristen Stewart to Naomi Watts: The best and worst portrayals of Diana on screen
Booker Prize Awards Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut: The volume is going up on Africa
Princess DianaDianaSpencerKristen Stewart
Movie review: Spencer is an absorbing character study of Princess Diana

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in Wicked film

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices