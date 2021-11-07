Five things for the week ahead: Keelin Shanley remembered, Cork Film Fest, Right Here Night Now

1 |tv|

Keelin Shanley: Faraway, Still Close

An intimate, poignant but ultimately uplifting look back at broadcaster Keelin Shanley’s life, career and dealing with cancer - told through her own archive of media and personal effects, as well as the voice and input of husband Conor Ferguson.

Monday November 8, 9.35pm, RTÉ 1 and RTÉ Player

2 |cinema|

Metropolis with Bangers and Crash

Cork International Film Festival's Cine-Concert is one of the festival's annual highlights, and this year sees the remastered, complete edition of Fritz Lang's expressionist masterwork Metropolis grace the Everyman Palace - with a live score composed by Cork sisters Irene and Linda Buckley, and performed by percussion ensemble Bangers and Crash.

Monday November 8 and Tuesday November 9, 6.30pm, Everyman Theatre; https://corkfilmfest.org/the-66th-cork-international-film-festival-2021/

3 |album|

IDLES - Crawler

Bristol post-punk outfit continue their seemingly-unstoppable momentum, with an album that's both a product of and a reflection on the mental-health implications of Covid-19. Co-produced by hip-hop head du jour Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs).

Friday November 12, streaming services, CD and vinyl via Partisan Records; https://idlesband.bandcamp.com/album/crawler

4 |streaming|

Dopesick

Eight-part drama series set in America's unfolding opioid crisis, including Michael Keaton as a doctor misled into prescribing OxyContin - also offering a glimpse inside the Sackler family, responsible for the crisis via their pharmacy corporation Purdue Pharma.

Friday November 12, Disney+

5 |festival|

Right Here, Right Now

Cork Opera House's festival of Leeside music returns after a Covid-related break with a wealth of gigs over the course of this weekend: the Opera House sees appearances from Mary Coughlan, Wallis Bird, Loah, Niamh Regan, John Spillane, Junior Brother and Interference with Glen Hansard, while Coughlan's plays host to Caoilian Sherlock's 'Big Child' EP launch, and a double-header from Míde Houlihan and Lorraine Nash.