Five things for the week ahead: Keelin Shanley remembered, Cork Film Fest, Right Here Night Now

Plus: Dopesick premieres on Disney+, and there's post-punk action from IDLES
L-R: The late Keelin Shanley, remembered on RTÉ 1; The Maschinenmensch in Metropolis, showing at the Everyman; Loah, playing the Opera House on Friday

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |tv| 

Keelin Shanley: Faraway, Still Close 

An intimate, poignant but ultimately uplifting look back at broadcaster Keelin Shanley’s life, career and dealing with cancer - told through her own archive of media and personal effects, as well as the voice and input of husband Conor Ferguson.

  • Monday November 8, 9.35pm, RTÉ 1 and RTÉ Player 

2 |cinema| 

Metropolis with Bangers and Crash 

Cork International Film Festival's Cine-Concert is one of the festival's annual highlights, and this year sees the remastered, complete edition of Fritz Lang's expressionist masterwork Metropolis grace the Everyman Palace - with a live score composed by Cork sisters Irene and Linda Buckley, and performed by percussion ensemble Bangers and Crash.

3 |album| 

IDLES - Crawler 

Bristol post-punk outfit continue their seemingly-unstoppable momentum, with an album that's both a product of and a reflection on the mental-health implications of Covid-19. Co-produced by hip-hop head du jour Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs).

4 |streaming| 

Dopesick 

Eight-part drama series set in America's unfolding opioid crisis, including Michael Keaton as a doctor misled into prescribing OxyContin - also offering a glimpse inside the Sackler family, responsible for the crisis via their pharmacy corporation Purdue Pharma.

  • Friday November 12, Disney+ 

5 |festival| 

Right Here, Right Now 

Cork Opera House's festival of Leeside music returns after a Covid-related break with a wealth of gigs over the course of this weekend: the Opera House sees appearances from Mary Coughlan, Wallis Bird, Loah, Niamh Regan, John Spillane, Junior Brother and Interference with Glen Hansard, while Coughlan's plays host to Caoilian Sherlock's 'Big Child' EP launch, and a double-header from Míde Houlihan and Lorraine Nash.

Read More

Cork's Greatest Records: Trevor Herion shone brightly before coming to a tragic end

