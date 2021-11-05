Movie review: Love Yourself Today is a concert film that’s about more than the music

The film revolves around Damien Dempsey’s annual Christmas gigs at Dublin’s Vicar Street
Movie review: Love Yourself Today is a concert film that’s about more than the music

Love Yourself Today 

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 17:00
Declan Burke

★★★★☆

It’s not exactly a concert movie, but Love Yourself Today (12A) revolves around Damien Dempsey’s annual Christmas gigs at Dublin’s Vicar Street venue.

Filmed in 2019, Ross Killeen’s feature-length debut captures the uncanny bond between Dempsey and his fans: indeed, the gigs seem to be less music concerts than spiritually therapeutic love-ins. Cutting from live performance to behind-the-scenes footage of Dempsey talking about the ‘healing’ quality of his ‘autobiographical’ songs, and interviewing some of his fans as they explain how Dempsey’s music was crucial to their own healing, the documentary has a holistic quality in which performer, music and audience seem to meld into one.

It’s an exhilarating watch, as Dempsey — an Irish Billy Bragg, for the uninitiated — blends politics, poetry and raw emotion into a ‘sacred’ singsong that reduces many of the audience to tears.

The highlight is Missing You Today, but this is a concert film that’s about much more than the music, and one that fairly crackles with the intensity of the connection between audience and stage. 

(cinema release)

Read More

‘I think highly of him’: Angelina Jolie praises Irish actor Barry Keoghan

More in this section

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in Wicked film Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in Wicked film
Marvel's Eternals film banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after Disney refuses to cut same-sex kiss Marvel's Eternals film banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after Disney refuses to cut same-sex kiss
Movie review: Eternals is a standard Good vs Evil film with an interesting link to mythology Movie review: Eternals is a standard Good vs Evil film with an interesting link to mythology
Filmsfilm reviewsmoviesMovie reviewsLove Yourself Today#UnwindPerson: Damien DempseyPerson: Ross Killeen
Movie review: Love Yourself Today is a concert film that’s about more than the music

Dramas, shorts, documentaries: Ten to see at Cork International Film Festival 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices