Marian Keyes and Tara Flynn to solve listeners problems in new podcast

Novelist Marian Keyes and comedian, writer and actor Tara Flynn are teaming up for a new BBC Sounds podcast.
The new show ‘Now You’re Asking’ will see the Irish duo attempt to solve listeners' problems - and give us all a laugh.
The podcast will be produced by Steve Doherty who previously worked with the pair for their BBC Radio 4 comedy series 'Between Ourselves with Marian Keyes.’
In a Twitter appeal, Corkian Tara Flynn asked listeners to “trust us with your problems.”
“It can be about anything,” Marian chipped in.
“We are old, we are wise, we have lived we have suffered. We know about things.”
“We probably won’t solve the problems,” Tara admitted, “but we will do our best to give you a bit of hope.”
You can send your problems - funny, serious or trivial - to Marian and Tara via their email address marianandtara@bbc.co.uk.