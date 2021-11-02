Damien Dempsey: 'They'll be showing this film to help people who are struggling' 

Damien Dempsey’s gigs have long been a cathartic and deeply moving experience for his fans, and Love Yourself Today explores the bond between artist and concert-goer in what is a unique music documentary.

Directed by Irish filmmaker Ross Killeen, the film features Dempsey’s music but shows the concert through the eyes of three attendees - Packy, Jonathan and Nadia - who have come through different traumas in their lives.

From the first time Dempsey met the filmmaker, he said: “Let’s make a film that helps people” and the resulting film certainly leans into the redemptive power of a song.

Though his interest was piqued from the outset, Dempsey was unsure if any filmmaker could capture the intensity of his annual Christmas gigs at Vicar Street, which have become the stuff of legend among fans.

“I never really thought he could capture what happens at the live shows. I never thought it would be possible,” says the singer/songwriter. “But he and his film and all the great people involved have somehow managed to do it. The film would have been nothing I don't think without the way he went down to the side and captured it through the fans and got their stories.

“Three very brave people who've laid themselves open to the world because they know it's going to help other people. We'll never know how many people it's going to help down through generations. I think they'll be showing this film to help people who are struggling.”

They are Jonathan, a man who turns to cold-water swimming to help with the angst he suffered as a result of childhood, and has come out the other side. Packy has suffered great personal loss in his life but is philosophical about his future and attempting to steer clear of negativity. And Nadia is rebuilding her life after it was torn apart following the violent murder of her brother.

“That's what really made the movie - people’s stories,” says Dempsey. “When people are given the movie and asked to watch it, they just think it's a concert film. They don't expect what they are going to see.”

Dempsey’s gigs have always been near-spiritual experiences and frankly the Dubliner knows no other way. The emotional heft of a great song is a part of his DNA, fostered by many sing-songs with family and friends that were a common facet of his childhood.

Damien Dempsey and his band backstage. Picture: Ross Killeen

“As soon as I started singing my own songs people have always reacted in a certain way. Since I started playing Dave Murphy's night in The International Bar (in Dublin’s city centre) a long time ago, as a singer songwriter opportunity, people just seemed to react to me. I think the passion I have really hit them.

“When I'm singing I'm kind of gone away with the fairies, I'm gone to some other place. I kind of disappear. People say there's this vibration off me that really gets them I suppose. As soon as I start singing my own songs, I'm just letting go. I just close my eyes and disappear.”

Killeen floated the idea of doing a film on the concert experience after experiencing such emotion first hand. When he first attended a Dempsey gig, his late mother Patricia was very ill. “He played this song and the refrain was I'm missing you today and it just made me think of my mum. I just started crying uncontrollably. It was like I needed to get that out. He brings everyone back up, and you just leave all that on the floor, it's like a safe space.

“The film was shot in December and it's a period in the year when people are looking back, a very reflective kind of period, but then also you're looking forward to next year, and what that might bring so it just made sense to ground the film in that period, and have a quick but deep insight into people's lives.”

As far as Dempsey is concerned, the gigs are just as cathartic an experience for him as the audience. “It is absolutely, it's meditative. I feel I'm meditating when I'm singing. I'm not thinking about: ‘I have to pay this bill next week’. Or: ‘He'll never talk to me again’.

“Any worries you have are gone. You're just in the moment and that's meant to be a very good place to be. So I'm going to get everybody in the room with the same feeling, all meditating together.”

Dempsey spent the past year writing new material which he hopes to release in early 2022. He has been delighted with the reaction from audiences to the new songs. Above all, he’s thrilled to be engaging in the live music experience once again.

“We create one big living breathing, sweaty animal. The vibrational frequency that is created is magical.”

Love Yourself Today is in cinemas from Friday, November 5