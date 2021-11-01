John Connors' Acting Academy opens doors in acting for people from a variety of backgrounds

Last week saw the debut of John Connors’ Acting Academy on RTÉ2 - the first part of a three-part series that sees the star work with six prospective actors and performers, from a variety of backgrounds with one unifying factor - access to drama school would be a social or economic issue.

Young, working-class fathers, people in Direct Provision, Travellers, people with dyslexia, and people from “disadvantaged” areas in Irish cities - all of them approached the challenge of working with Connors and a selection of contributors in workshops and masterclasses, including Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley, Jim Sheridan, Tom Vaughan Lawlor, Seana Kerslake and Derry Girls star Saoirse Monica Jackson.

Series Director Kim Bartley worked closely with all involved over the course of its recording, as six people will eventually boil down to one, winning a chance to be educated in theatre, and to work with a range of professionals in mastering their craft.

“Myself and John go back a long way. I did a documentary with him called I Am Traveller, and then we went off to do John Connors' America for RTÉ. And while we were on the road in America, we kept talking about this idea, because I had come across a number of projects over the years, one being Ghetto Film School in the US.

“My dream would be to set something up like that here in Ireland, and we were talking about it, and we came up with this idea of doing as a docuseries, almost as a kind of template for something that we'd hope to one day set up, longer-term, if you like. We got the backing of the BAI, and here we are.”

That deep and varied line-up of people had to have been the result of a comprehensive search for new talent - none of whom are from corners of society with easy access to the resources needed to study at the Gaiety, for example.

Bartley reflects on casting for the show - and realising the extent of the talent that runs in a new generation of young Irish people.

“The whole team were absolutely clear from the get-go, we didn't want it to turn into some kind of a competition, you know, some kind of a version of ‘The Voice’ or whatever. So it was tricky, because we didn't want to start putting calls out, because you know, the amount of people that would respond, it'd be kind of overwhelming.

“Our casting consultant Maureen Hughes travelled the length and breadth of Ireland - Direct Provision centres, non-traditional education outlets - so basically, between her expertise and our own connections, including John's, with young Traveller people emailing him over the years, looking to get involved in some way. I would have made documentaries on issues to do with marginalized youth, so there was a network of grassroots organizations that we reached out to.”

It’s an approach to viewing theatre and the arts in Ireland that’s seldom been undertaken on Irish broadcast media, specifically not only terms of providing access to coaching and workshopping, but in terms of representation for young people from a variety of backgrounds and circumstances. Bartley talks about what she wants people to take away from the series, continuing tonight on RTÉ2 and on-demand on RTÉ Player.

“It's a great resource, so many tips and amazing interviewees, and all of that in it. The arts in general - music, film, and television in particular - it's always driven me crazy. Everyone tends to come from the same colleges and, y'know, a few people break through, but it's a difficult industry to get into no matter what, without connections.

“But on top of that, if you don't know anyone in your immediate community who's involved in some way, you can be, y'know, acting, you can be making your little films and all that, but it's very hard to actually break through and actually make a living out of it. And it's something that needs to change.

“The opportunities these kids got in the space of a few months is something you get after three years in college, in terms of one-on-one workshops, and all of that, so it's something I'd love to replicate in real life, away from TV, someday, hopefully."