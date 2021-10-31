Ireland's Fittest Family review: Enjoyable first instalment of our very own Squid Game

It’s Halloween night and I flick on the TV. A young girl crashes through a misty forest, her breath coming fast, terror in her eyes as she senses, rather than sees, her pursuers. Up ahead, a crazed man with demented eyes and a terrifying accent threatens her family if she doesn’t keep going.

If she knew what was coming next, that she would be hunted through rat tunnels and plunged into freezing water, that she would be tortured, abused, all for the entertainment of unseen voyeurs, would she keep going? The girl slumps to the damp ground where insects scuttle and dark things grow, while identical twins with red hair stare in silence.