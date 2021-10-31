Book Review: Ambush of RIC bicycle patrol came weeks before truce

THE poet Patrick Kavanagh saw how the essence of the Iliad was "a local row". We have all by now come seem to accept politics as local, but a book based around a single ambush in mid-Kerry in June 1921 reminds us that with war the local is especially paramount. Ballymacandy by Owen O’Shea is a microcosm of the sweeping saga of Irish Independence.

The bloody but hitherto little-known ambush of an RIC bicycle patrol outside Milltown on the road to Castlemaine took place on June 1st 1921, a mere weeks before the truce and the end of the war.

The group of IRA assailants included some of the most high-profile figures in Ireland's Tan War in Kerry including Dan Keating, Jack Flynn, Dan Mulvihill, Billy Myles and Johnny Connor. But behind it too were women, Cumann na mBan units from Milltown, Keel, Callinafercy, Kiltallagh.

In the aftermath it probably helped to think that all five who lost their lives - others were wounded- were the much-hated “Tans” who had committed such atrocities in Kerry. But O’Shea uncovers how three of those killed were in fact ordinary policemen and were Irish Catholics who including a father of nine children.

Until then Milltown, with a mixed Catholic and Protestant community, had been spared the worst excesses of the very bloody war in Kerry. But the small and substantial Protestant community mainly landowners felt increasingly intimidated and republicans increasingly militant in the village.

The attack on the bicycle patrol therefore did not come out of nowhere. And as O’Shea puts it, describing the lead up the previous autumn:

“Milltown in the autumn of 1920 was a grim place. Economic and commercial activity was restricted, employment was scarce, social occasions and interaction restrained. Fear, anxiety and paranoia pervaded the community. Local memory holds that when a police curfew was imposed from 8 o’clock in the evening, it was a requirement that a list of occupants be written and maintained on the back of the door of each home so that it could be inspected by the police in search of those on the run.”

Tarring “a vicious punishment used to intimidate and admonish women for “company keeping” with the enemy” was taking place by the IRA along with tarring and feathering men in the heightened atmosphere targeting police informers.

Mid Kerry in 1920 was it seems not unlike France in 1944, after the German army left: “The cropping of women’s hair, often accompanied by sexual assault has come to be acknowledged as a sinister feature of the tit-for-tat conflict between the IRA and their enemies,” O’Shea notes.

O’Shea tries to give a picture of the role of women in the war of Independence and the foreword by Dr Mary McAuliffe, Assistant Professor in Gender Studies in UCD notes the inclusion of women as part of O’Shea’s method of “unpacking the complicated stories of Kerry in the War of Independence.”

All available sources, from archive material and contemporary newspaper reports to eyewitness accounts are used by him to produce a deep analysis and a micro-history, Dr McAuliffe also notes.

In addition, O’Shea places the 1920s War of Independence in the much wider historical context l going back hundreds of years.

“The IRA men gathered in the dark in the thicket on 1 November 1920 made no distinction between the Cromwellian terror of the seventeenth century and the Black and Tans’ campaign of the twentieth - there was a continuum of suppression and occupation by a foreign enemy which they were fighting to destroy,” he writes of an IRA hideout near the 13th century Augustinian Abbey ruin near Milltown which had been burnt by Cromwell’s troops.

Milltown’s efforts at reform continued and campaigns in support of Daniel O’Connell were held there in the 1840s.

The book also offers an interesting account of the complexity of policing, a good job for a farmer's son, until this new burst for independence.

By 1919 the Royal Irish Constabulary was “unable” and in many cases “unwilling” to resist the new rising and was subject in any case to increasing attack by the IRA. A new division was created as well as the introduction of the infamous Black and Tans into the police barracks. And Kerry got “an awful hammering from the Tans,” O’Shea recalls.

The story of Ballymacandy also focuses on a single family, that of RIC sergeant James Collery, a Catholic and the son of Co Sligo farmer, whose wife and nine children lived with him in the Square in Milltown and attended the local schools. Within days of his death as a result of the ambush, the whole family left never to return.