Friday TV Tips: Mrs Brown takes Late Late slot (kinda) and Barak Obama and Bruce Springsteen chat to Graham Norton

Mrs Brown’s Boys Live

BBC One and RTÉ One, 9.30pm

The 10th anniversary special. It’s Halloween in Finglas, and Agnes is certain she’s ready for the trick or treaters, but gets more than she bargained for when she receives a surprising visitor from her past.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 10.05pm

Fresh from a spooky live television performance of Mrs Brown's Boys, Brendan O'Carroll and gang will join the L ate Late Show from Scotland to celebrate 10 years of the Mrs Brown's Boys television series.

A month on from his Ryder Cup disappointment, European captain Pádraig Harrington will reflect on the weekend and explain why he wouldn't change anything about his approach to leading the team.

Cork singer Lyra will be on the show to talk about her music career and will perform her new single ‘Lose My Mind’.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will chat about his new children's book Vetman and life after losing his dog and best friend Keira.

Christy Dignam will talk about releasing his debut solo album The Man Who Stayed Alive and celebrating 40 years with Aslan next year. Christy will also perform High from the new album.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.05pm

Graham Norton interviews Bruce Springsteen and President Barack Obama via video link. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Guests include former US President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan discuss working on Kenneth Branagh’s critically acclaimed Belfast. Plus, Salma Hayek and Tinie Tempah. Live music from Jesy Nelson who performs her solo single, Boyz.

Sport

Soccer: FAI Premier Division game (7.30pm. RTÉ2).

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Sky Cinema

Ruairí O'Connor as Arne Johnson. Picture: PA Photo/Â© 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Swagger

Apple TV+

The real-life experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant form the foundation of the series, exploring the world of youth basketball, as well as the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

Unheard

Amazon

Six-part series of standalone documentaries on racial discrimination in Australia. The films cover issues including Indigenous deaths in custody, the targeting of Indigenous youth, attacks on Asians during Covid, Islamophobia, and the treatment of asylum seekers and refugees.

Army of Thieves

Netflix

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter in Army of Thieves. Picture: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

Colin in Black and White

Netflix

Jaden Michael as a young Colin Kaepernick in Colin in Black and White. Netflix

Radio

Comóradh an Riadaigh, R na G, 2.05pm: Tony MacMahon and Seán Potts discuss Ó Riada’s

compositions and arrangements of traditional Irish music.

Bladhaire, R na G, 3pm: Áine Ní Bhreisleáin broadcasts live from Áras na Gaeilge in NUIG, for a

celebration of the music of Galway as part of Raidió na Gaeltachta’s Oireachtas celebrations.

October Thirty Worst: radioplay scares for kids — Spooky FM, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: The neighbours think Nicole is the scariest person in town until a group of kid-eating creeps throw a Halloween party.