Film Review: Passing delivers an affecting experience where the personal is the political

Set in New York in the 1920s, Passing (12A) stars Tessa Thompson as Irene, a Harlem-based campaigner for the Negro League who is shocked when he encounters her childhood friend Clare (Ruth Negga) and realises that Clare is not only ‘passing’ for white, but has married the racist white businessman John (Alexander Skarsgård).

Adapted from Nella Larsen’s novella by Rebecca Hall, who also directs, Passing is a complex and subtle study of the relationship that subsequently evolves between Irene and Clare. Although filmed in black-and-white, nothing here is as straightforward as it seems: Clare, as the audience comes to realise when we learn a little more about Irene’s supposedly ‘true, good life’, isn’t the only one pretending to be something she is not.

In theory, much of the drama should be derived from Clare’s story: living in daily terror of discovery, she nevertheless courts disaster by yearning to reconnect with her roots. And yet it’s the quiet, dependable Irene who proves herself a more engrossing character as she attempts to negotiate a one-sided truce with an America that hates her, her husband Brian (André Holland) and their teenage sons.

Prohibition-era New York is given a ravishing look by cinematographer Eduard Grau, Devonté Hynes contributes a delicate jazz score, and Rebecca Hall, making her directorial debut, delivers a deeply affecting film in which the personal is very much the political.

(cinema release / Netflix from November 10)