Christy Moore warns of climate-change consequences in new single as 'Clock Winds Down'

"It's hard to know, what to say, as the world around us fades away/Reason falls, on deaf ears, as the truth dissolves, and disappears."
Christy Moore has always had a knack for cutting right to the heart of matters, and the master of folk certainly doesn't spare listeners the length of writer Jim Page's lyrical blade in new single 'Clock Winds Down', released this week.
Addressing the climate crisis, as well as the efforts of the next generation to bring attention to the escalating situation, the song is accompanied by an animated video by Simone Heinbeck that attempts to place images on a mood of foreboding, as an iceberg slowly goes from an obstacle for passing boats, to disappearing completely.
The song is taken from Moore's upcoming long-player Flying Into Mystery, a collection of songs written, interpreted and recorded in lockdown.
"It has been a very different album recording process this time around. Since 1969, I have been involved in recording but never with a total absence of live performance. Since March 2020 all my focus has been on this album.
"Once more I’ve been privileged to receive some great songs which kept me well occupied. I produced with Jim Higgins and David Meade engineered the project. There are songs from Ricky Lynch, Paul Doran, Mick Hanly, Wally Page, Tom Tuohy, Gary Moore, Jim Page and Bob Dylan.
"These sit side by side with traditional songs and a couple of my own offerings."