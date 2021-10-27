Christy Moore warns of climate-change consequences in new single as 'Clock Winds Down'

The folk legend name-checks Greta Thunberg and the Friday for Future movement as he soberly surveys the modern landscape in a new single, accompanied by an animated video
Christy Moore warns of climate-change consequences in new single as 'Clock Winds Down'

Christy Moore performs in Claremorris in 2015: the folk legend returns with a new single, bearing a heavy message

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 14:12
Mike McGrath Bryan

"It's hard to know, what to say, as the world around us fades away/Reason falls, on deaf ears, as the truth dissolves, and disappears."

Christy Moore has always had a knack for cutting right to the heart of matters, and the master of folk certainly doesn't spare listeners the length of writer Jim Page's lyrical blade in new single 'Clock Winds Down', released this week.

Addressing the climate crisis, as well as the efforts of the next generation to bring attention to the escalating situation, the song is accompanied by an animated video by Simone Heinbeck that attempts to place images on a mood of foreboding, as an iceberg slowly goes from an obstacle for passing boats, to disappearing completely.

The song is taken from Moore's upcoming long-player Flying Into Mystery, a collection of songs written, interpreted and recorded in lockdown.

"It has been a very different album recording process this time around. Since 1969, I have been involved in recording but never with a total absence of live performance. Since March 2020 all my focus has been on this album. 

"Once more I’ve been privileged to receive some great songs which kept me well occupied. I produced with Jim Higgins and David Meade engineered the project. There are songs from Ricky Lynch, Paul Doran, Mick Hanly, Wally Page, Tom Tuohy, Gary Moore, Jim Page and Bob Dylan. 

"These sit side by side with traditional songs and a couple of my own offerings."

Read More

Amazon secures Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal sci-fi thriller ‘Foe’ in €30m deal

More in this section

Death, ghosts and serial killers: 10 books to curl up with for Halloween Death, ghosts and serial killers: 10 books to curl up with for Halloween
Inside the Abba reunion: 'It will be an experience that no one has ever had before' Inside the Abba reunion: 'It will be an experience that no one has ever had before'
Dune: Part Two is officially happening with a release date in 2023 Dune: Part Two is officially happening with a release date in 2023
Christy Moore warns of climate-change consequences in new single as 'Clock Winds Down'

Amazon secures Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal sci-fi thriller ‘Foe’ in €30m deal

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices