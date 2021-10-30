Radio Highlights: Tales from the Cobblestone, a day at Connolly Station, a rescue off Arranmore Island

SATURDAY:

Alternating Current

Dublin Digital Radio, 2pm

DDR's season of new Irish music continues, live from Dublin's Complex arts centre: 2pm sees Aonghus McEvoy, Sharon Phelan, and Jane Deasy in action; then back at 5pm for Dreamcycles, Natalia Beylis, Bootang and Celaviedemai.

Coirmcheoil in Ómós don Riadach

R na G, 7pm

Live from Cúil Aodha in Cork, a concert in honour of Seán Ó Riada, featuring Cór Cuil Aodha and former collaborator Seán Ó Sé, among others.

Essential Albums: Nirvana — Nevermind

8Radio, 8pm

Dublin online station hits the airwaves for the next few weekends — looking at classic albums like the Seattle grungers' breakout LP, played in full. 106.7FM in Cork City, 105.5FM in Limerick.

The Wicklow Round

Newstalk, 9pm

Ciarán Ryan follows a number of runners who have taken on The Wicklow Round, a grueling 110km+ challenge to 26 summits in the Wicklow Mountains.

SUNDAY - OÍCHE SHAMHNA:

Connolly Station: A Day in the Life

Newstalk, 7am

Brian Gallagher looks at the lives of the people who work and live in the vicinity of Ireland's busiest railway hub — taking a glimpse into the hidden life of a Dublin landmark.

Alternating Current

Dublin Digital Radio, 2pm

DDR's new music week concludes at Dublin's Complex arts centre: live tunes at 2pm from Jenn Kirby, Ailbhe Nic Oireachtaigh and Cork outfit Fixity; live electronica from Fulacht Fia, Lighght and Dreamgirls from 5pm.

A Way Home

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Two lost siblings encounter a cheeky púca, some lost souls, and a choir of banshees … new kids' fiction from Olivia Hope, produced by Siamsa Tíre Theatre in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

The Ballad of the Stowijk Rescue: Brían Mac Gloinn tells the story, in word and song, of the rescue of 18 Dutch sailors off Arranmore Island 80 years ago this month — as told to him by the last living eyewitness.

MONDAY:

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Chris Morash and Sarah Jane Scaife talk about the Abbey Theatre's new podcast Unseen Plays — a series of performances of unheralded work from the Irish theatre canon.

Book on One

RTÉ 1, 11.20pm

Writer John Connell reads from his 2020 memoir The Running Book. Runs nightly until Friday, as part of the Late Date with Cathal Murray.

TUESDAY:

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet John O’Donnell and photographer Barry Delaney talk about their new book, Americans Anonymous.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Back to the RTÉ sessions archive with Dan Hegarty: The Forget Me Nots in session for Dave Fanning in 1990, and the Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra's Studio 8 session from this past September gets a second airing.

WEDNESDAY:

The Cobblestone

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 11pm

Originally broadcast in 1999, this Doc on One wakes up in one of Dublin's early opening pubs — The Cobblestone, now threatened with extinction by recent plans for an adjacent hotel.

THURSDAY:

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty presents highlights from Glen of the Downs post-rockers God is an Astronaut's set from earlier this year at the Opium venue in Dublin.

FRIDAY:

Seconds Away

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New Irish music, recorded live at Dublin's National Stadium: SOAK, Melts, Maija Sofia, Pastiche, A Smyth, Sprints and Cherym are all in action.