Peter Aiken: 'Pretty big' act to be announced for Live at the Marquee soon

Concert promoter Peter Aiken has confirmed a "pretty big" act will be announced for Live at the Marquee in the coming weeks.

The concert series returns to Cork next summer, with acts so far including Simply Red, Tom Grennan, The National, Sinéad O'Connor and Christy Moore, with Riverdance added to the line-up today. Cork will also host two stadium concerts next summer, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran bringing their tours to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The traditional docklands site is the subject of development plans and the 2022 festival is understood to be Live at the Marquee's last in that location. Speaking at the announcement of Riverdance at the Marquee, Mr Aiken said Live at the Marquee will "definitely" take place in its usual location next year and added Cork City Council has been very supportive about the Marquee's future as it benefits the local economy.

"There's a good chance we could be back on the same site [the following year]. If not, because I'm working with Cork City Council on Ed Sheeran and Elton John and maybe another show, I've been in and out of the City Hall offices and at every meeting they bring it up. The powers that be in City Hall really want to continue doing it.

"When I look at it, not including this year, there have been over 1.3 million people through the doors. That's a lot of people, some venues would never do that in their lifetime. It's a lot of people and a lot of stars: Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Pink, Lady Gaga. it's built up a rich history already."

Mr Aiken added another huge announcement for Live at the Marquee is due in the coming weeks, though remained tight-lipped on recent rumours that Brice Springsteen could play in Cork next year.

"I don't want to tease people but we've got another big announcement coming down the line for the Marquee, we just haven't gotten it finalised yet but there is another pretty big announcement coming in the next couple of weeks.

Every year, we've always been able to pull off a couple of megastars that go into a tent in a car park in Cork.

He said the festival will "up its game" in 2022 and he expects ticket sales to be strong, despite Covid-19 restrictions, and promises impressive performances from his Páirc Uí Chaoimh dates.

"It looks like we'll have 26 shows in the Marquee, which is great," he said.

"A lot of the shows are postponed ones and nearly everybody held onto their tickets. We’re back in Cork in the stadium with two Ed Sheeran shows and an Elton John show. Elton's is one of the best shows I've seen in a long time and Ed's going to come up with something really spectacular. People will be so surprised by what he's going to do with his new show. Ed is back at the same ticket price he was four years ago, that was a nice thing to do."

Mr Aiken noted a surge in acts that wish to tour in the next two years and increased interest from ticket-buyers to see "superstar" acts. He said the industry is adapting well to Covid-19 regulations that can make that possible.

"If you read the papers, this thing is never going to go away, we're going to live with it and that's it."

Riverdance will take place between June 2 and 5, 2022 with tickets on sale on Friday.