Riverdance to perform Live at the Marquee Cork for 25th anniversary show 

The Riverdance cast will once again take the stage in Ireland when they play Live at the Marquee Cork in June. Pic; Larry Cummins

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 13:00
Maeve Lee

The Riverdance cast will take to the stage in Cork once again as they prepare to perform Live at the Marquee with a special anniversary show next year.

Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show promises to be a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved family favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and passion for Irish and international dance.

It will take place between 2 and 5 June 2022 with tickers on sale on Friday.

Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

“We all have wonderful memories of the sold-out shows and the welcoming audiences for the Riverdance shows Live at the Marquee back in 2015 and we are thrilled that our first live performances on home soil in over two years will be back at LATM in June 2022," said John McColgan.

Riverdance has performed over 12,000 times to a live audience of over 28 million people throughout 47 countries across 6 continents.

Tickets for Riverdance Live at the Marquee go on sale Friday 29 October at 9am from ticketmaster.ie.

Performances will take place Thursday 2 June at 8pm, Friday 3 June at 8pm, Saturday 4 June at 2.30pm and 8pm and Sunday 5 June at 2.30pm and 8pm.

For more concert or Live at the Marquee information, see aikenpromotions.com.

'Dancing is the trigger for ticketing': New rules confirmed for nightclubs

