'I can't thank the fans enough': Daniel O'Donnell's newest album lands in the UK's top 5

Daniel O'Donnell has notched up a top-five chart hit in the UK with his latest album, 60.

The Donegal crooner's newest effort charted at number 4 last week - finishing just under new long-players from Coldplay and Adele, and a reissue of The Beatles' 'Let It Be'.

The star is delighted with the outcome, saying in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be in the UK charts yet again, after all these years recording. I cannot thank the fans enough for their loyal support over the years who have put me there."

His following among the wide, diaspora-based Country & Irish fandom in the UK has made him a live draw in the country, where he's currently on tour.

The 15-track album was released on October 15, ahead of his milestone 60th birthday on December 12, led off by single Down at The Lah De Dah, accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek video that delighted fans - and arguably bewildered non-fans and social media users.

Selling over ten million albums in a forty-year crooning career, O'Donnell has garnered national-treasure status for his longevity and relationship with his fanbase - often taking time to engage with longtime fans and friends personally at shows, and singing for special fans of his at the country's nursing homes over the course of the Covid crisis.

He also holds a unique distinction in the UK: this newest album chart entry breaks the singer's own world record as he becomes the first recording artist to chart at least one new album each year in the Artist Albums Chart for 34 consecutive years.