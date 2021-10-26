Nintendo expands Switch Online service - adding classic Nintendo 64 and Sega MegaDrive games

Right in the run-up to Christmas, videogames giant Nintendo has this morning launched an 'expansion pack' for its Switch console's Nintendo Switch Online service.

Capitalising on two of the console's runaway lockdown successes, the new tier adds more retro games for streaming play, and providing the final chapter of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons phenomenon.

What is Nintendo Switch Online?

For €20 a year, the service allows Nintendo Switch owners to play with or against each other over the internet in various games. This does require an existing internet connection, and the majority of Switch consoles can only use Wi-Fi.

It also grants access to apps featuring a deep library of classic Nintendo games from its Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System consoles from the eighties and nineties, including Super Mario World, F-Zero and Super Metroid, as well as free games and trials for subscribers, like online multiplayer hit Tetris 99.

So, what does this 'expansion pack' do?

Nintendo 64: modelled in a press picture from 1997 - in the style of the time, of course. Pic: PA

For €40 a year (with discounts for existing subscribers, thankfully), the 'Expansion Pack' tier includes all of the functions above, plus the addition of apps featuring games from the libraries of the much-loved Nintendo 64 and Sega MegaDrive machines.

Out of the box, Nintendo classics like Super Mario 64, Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Starwing 64 (known here as Lylat Wars) are among the games from Nintendo's late-nineties 3D-gaming effort; while parents jonesing for a bit more retro action to bore the kids with will be delighted to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2 and Golden Axe from the Sega MegaDrive app.

What about Animal Crossing?

If you or a loved one spent a good amount of lockdown tending to a deserted-island getaway in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, you'll be glad/enraged to know that the last tranche of content for the multi-million seller is exclusive to subscribers to the service's new tier.

It adds the Happy Home Paradise expansion, including single-player missions focused on house-building and interior design.

Do I and/or my loved ones need it to do anything on their Switch?

No, this is intended as more of a top-up to existing online services - though there's controversy regarding the steep jump in price between the basic online functionality and the expanded version, as well as Nintendo hooking tens of millions of Animal Crossing players in particular by paywalling the final update for the game after two years.

Is it worth it for me and/or my loved ones?

As far as keeping the whole family entertained, the service allows access to safe, moderated online play on games such as Mario Kart 8, Minecraft, Fortnite and other family favourites - with lootboxes for in-game content, a source of huge concern for parents of young gamers - de-emphasised where possible.

The real value comes in adding over a hundred classic games to your Switch for €40 a year - between the allure of simpler, offline games for younger kids to play (including tonnes of Mario!), and parents' own jaunts down Nintendo and Sega memory lane, it really offers great value for money, and that's before the upcoming additions of further classic games, including a promised release for all-time critical favourite Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

If you or a loved one have been into Animal Crossing over the course of lockdown, it is a bit galling to have to fork it over to get the full experience after two years of free updates and support. From what we've seen of it, it looks like the new expansion is a big addition to the game - and if you're in for that, plus all of the above, it's still good value overall, especially compared to pricier Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus options on other boxes.