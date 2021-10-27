Wednesday TV Tips: When mum tackles your dating game — with Jordan Conroy

TG4, 8.30pm
Caoimhe Ní Chathail and Proinsias Ó Coinn put Meath influencer Chris Murphy on a shopping ban.
Mark Moriarty meets chef Ian Doyle who runs The House restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore, Co Waterford. And John O’Regan and Ali Wheeler are at St Raphael’s centre in Youghal, Co Cork, a HSE Centre for adults with intellectual disabilities, where Ian both teaches and gets supplies from.
TG4, 9.30pm
Bloody Sunday 1920 — a massacre that sent shockwaves through world politics. Men, women, children, and footballers all dead on the pitch after 90 seconds of shooting by British forces in Dublin’s Croke Park. Featuring archive material and interviews with historians.
RTÉ2, 9.30pm
Jordan Conroy may be the star of Ireland’s Rugby 7s team, but mum Jennie wants to tackle his dismal dating game.
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
Oliver Callan's satirical history looks at how the menace of jiving and dancehalls prevented the rise of feminism in an era when RTÉ was launched by censor-happy bishops.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Irish actor Ruth Negga talks with Seán Rocks about her new Netflix film, an adaptation of Nella Larsen's novel Passing.
RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Audio from rte.ie's new Irish music show, including Cork noisemakers Pretty Happy and singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey; as well as chats with Radie Peat of trad revivalists Lankum.
, Dublin Digital Radio, 9pm: Night two of the in-studio portion of DDR's season of new Irish music - new works from Irish sound-artist and composer Rachel Ní Chuinn.