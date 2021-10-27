Wednesday TV Tips: When mum tackles your dating game — with Jordan Conroy

Éadaí SOS (Last in Series)

TG4, 8.30pm

@ChrisisAinmDom is put on a shopping ban

Caoimhe Ní Chathail and Proinsias Ó Coinn put Meath influencer Chris Murphy on a shopping ban.

Beyond the Menu

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Mark Moriarty meets chef Ian Doyle who runs The House restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore, Co Waterford. And John O’Regan and Ali Wheeler are at St Raphael’s centre in Youghal, Co Cork, a HSE Centre for adults with intellectual disabilities, where Ian both teaches and gets supplies from.

Bloody Sunday

TG4, 9.30pm

Bloody Sunday: November 21 1920

Bloody Sunday 1920 — a massacre that sent shockwaves through world politics. Men, women, children, and footballers all dead on the pitch after 90 seconds of shooting by British forces in Dublin’s Croke Park. Featuring archive material and interviews with historians.

Celebrity Pulling with My Parents

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Jennie and Jordan Conroy

Jordan Conroy may be the star of Ireland’s Rugby 7s team, but mum Jennie wants to tackle his dismal dating game.

Callan Kicks the Years

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Oliver Callan as Francis Brennan in Callan Kicks the Years

Oliver Callan's satirical history looks at how the menace of jiving and dancehalls prevented the rise of feminism in an era when RTÉ was launched by censor-happy bishops.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Irish actor Ruth Negga talks with Seán Rocks about her new Netflix film, an adaptation of Nella Larsen's novel Passing.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Audio from rte.ie's new Irish music show, including Cork noisemakers Pretty Happy and singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey; as well as chats with Radie Peat of trad revivalists Lankum.

Alternating Current, Dublin Digital Radio, 9pm: Night two of the in-studio portion of DDR's season of new Irish music - new works from Irish sound-artist and composer Rachel Ní Chuinn.