Radio Highlights: The Wicklow Round, Captain Jack Crawford, a Soviet literary icon from Cork

Jim Doherty puts on his cowboy hat to tell the story of the Donegal man who became a Wild West hero, poet, and entertainer.
Live opera from Wexford, as the Festival Opera Orchestra and Chorus presents a production of Ambroise Thomas’.
Ciarán Ryan follows a number of runners who have taken on The Wicklow Round, a grueling 110km-plus challenge to 26 summits in the Wicklow Mountains.
Music, Mystery and Manuscripts: Zoë Comyns explores the life of Ethel Voynich, the Cork-born writer, revolutionary and composer who became a Soviet literary sensation with anti-Catholic novel.
Personal Space: the story of a lonely young shop worker who develops an unhealthy fascination with her charismatic new housemate, starring actor Evanna Lynch.
Louise Nealon reads from, her highly-praised coming-of-age novel. Runs nightly this week as part of the .
Legendary filmmaker Terence Davies talks about his work at the Still Voices Film Festival, in Longford.
Night one of a new festival of made-for-radio music works from DDR studios, and live gigs from Dublin venues, starting with Irish vocalist Jennifer Walshe's collaboration with San Francisco musician Wobbly.
A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: A 1996 Fanning Session from Dublin outfit Bawl, and a 2011 Studio 8 excursion from alt-rockers Funeral Suits.
Irish actor Ruth Negga talks with Seán Rocks about her new Netflix film, an adaptation of Nella Larsen's novel.
Audio from rte.ie's new Irish music show, including Cork noisemakers Pretty Happy and singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey; as well as chats with Radie Peat of trad revivalists Lankum.
Night two of the in-studio portion of DDR's season of new Irish music - new works from Irish sound-artist and composer Rachel Ní Chuinn.
Seanchaí Steve Lally sits down to tell three gleefully scary Irish stories, sure to get you in the mood for Halloween. Runs nightly until Saturday.
Poet Paul Muldoon chats with Kay Sheehy about his newly-released fourteenth collection,.
Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha is joined by a contingent of Gaeltacht singers, dancers, and musicians, as part of Raidió na Gaeltachta’s ongoing Oireachtas celebrations.
Night three of the in-studio portion of DDR's season of new Irish music - The Digital Druids in action.
More highlights from this year's Eurosonic - live highlights from Norwegian 'ethereal pop' merchant Sassy009.
Tony MacMahon and Seán Potts, who both played with Seán Ó Riada, discuss Ó Riada’s compositions and arrangements of traditional Irish music, in the final installment of the series.
Áine Ní Bhreisleáin broadcasts live from Áras na Gaeilge in NUIG, for a celebration of the music, craic, and culture of Galway, as part of Raidió na Gaeltachta’s ongoing Oireachtas celebrations.
October Thirty Worst: radioplay scares for kids. The neighbours think Nicole is the scariest person in town — until a group of kid-eating creeps decide to throw a Halloween party!
A second chance to catch up on new Irish music with a special series recorded at Dublin's National Stadium, and hosted by Gemma Bradley. Live performances from A Lazarus Soul, Gemma Dunleavy, SPRINTS, Erica Cody and Tandem Felix.
Night four of the in-studio portion of DDR's season of new Irish music - vocal soundscapes with Donegal artist Renee Helena Browne.