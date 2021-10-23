Radio Highlights: The Wicklow Round, Captain Jack Crawford, a Soviet literary icon from Cork

SATURDAY

Captain Jack Crawford: The Poet Scout

Newstalk, 9pm

Jim Doherty puts on his cowboy hat to tell the story of the Donegal man who became a Wild West hero, poet, and entertainer.

Wexford Festival Opera

LyricFM, 7pm

Live opera from Wexford, as the Festival Opera Orchestra and Chorus presents a production of Ambroise Thomas’ Le Songe d’une Nuit d’Été.

SUNDAY

The Wicklow Round

Newstalk, 8am

Ciarán Ryan follows a number of runners who have taken on The Wicklow Round, a grueling 110km-plus challenge to 26 summits in the Wicklow Mountains.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Music, Mystery and Manuscripts: Zoë Comyns explores the life of Ethel Voynich, the Cork-born writer, revolutionary and composer who became a Soviet literary sensation with anti-Catholic novel The Gadfly.

Drama on One

RTÉ 1, 8pm

Personal Space: the story of a lonely young shop worker who develops an unhealthy fascination with her charismatic new housemate, starring actor Evanna Lynch.

MONDAY

Louise Nealon: reading excerpts from her book 'Snowflake'; weeknights, 11.20pm, RTÉ 1

Book on One

RTÉ 1, 11.20pm

Louise Nealon reads from Snowflake, her highly-praised coming-of-age novel. Runs nightly this week as part of the Late Date.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Legendary filmmaker Terence Davies talks about his work at the Still Voices Film Festival, in Longford.

Alternating Current

Dublin Digital Radio, 9pm

Night one of a new festival of made-for-radio music works from DDR studios, and live gigs from Dublin venues, starting with Irish vocalist Jennifer Walshe's collaboration with San Francisco musician Wobbly.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: A 1996 Fanning Session from Dublin outfit Bawl, and a 2011 Studio 8 excursion from alt-rockers Funeral Suits.

WEDNESDAY

Pretty Happy: Cork punks in live action on Sessions from Oblivion; Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 2XM. Pic: Nicholas O'Donnell

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Irish actor Ruth Negga talks with Seán Rocks about her new Netflix film, an adaptation of Nella Larsen's novel Passing.

Sessions from Oblivion

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Audio from rte.ie's new Irish music show, including Cork noisemakers Pretty Happy and singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey; as well as chats with Radie Peat of trad revivalists Lankum.

Alternating Current

Dublin Digital Radio, 9pm

Night two of the in-studio portion of DDR's season of new Irish music - new works from Irish sound-artist and composer Rachel Ní Chuinn.

THURSDAY

Samhain Stories

RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm

Seanchaí Steve Lally sits down to tell three gleefully scary Irish stories, sure to get you in the mood for Halloween. Runs nightly until Saturday.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet Paul Muldoon chats with Kay Sheehy about his newly-released fourteenth collection, Howdie-Skelp.

Comhluadar an Oireachtais

R na G, 7pm

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha is joined by a contingent of Gaeltacht singers, dancers, and musicians, as part of Raidió na Gaeltachta’s ongoing Oireachtas celebrations.

Alternating Current

Dublin Digital Radio, 9pm

Night three of the in-studio portion of DDR's season of new Irish music - The Digital Druids in action.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

More highlights from this year's Eurosonic - live highlights from Norwegian 'ethereal pop' merchant Sassy009.

FRIDAY

Gemma Dunleavy: among the artists that lined out for the Seconds Away series; Friday night, 7pm, RTÉ 2XM

Comóradh an Riadaigh

R na G, 2.05pm

Tony MacMahon and Seán Potts, who both played with Seán Ó Riada, discuss Ó Riada’s compositions and arrangements of traditional Irish music, in the final installment of the series.

Bladhaire

R na G, 3pm

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin broadcasts live from Áras na Gaeilge in NUIG, for a celebration of the music, craic, and culture of Galway, as part of Raidió na Gaeltachta’s ongoing Oireachtas celebrations.

Spooky FM

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

October Thirty Worst: radioplay scares for kids. The neighbours think Nicole is the scariest person in town — until a group of kid-eating creeps decide to throw a Halloween party!

Seconds Away

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

A second chance to catch up on new Irish music with a special series recorded at Dublin's National Stadium, and hosted by Gemma Bradley. Live performances from A Lazarus Soul, Gemma Dunleavy, SPRINTS, Erica Cody and Tandem Felix.

Alternating Current

Dublin Digital Radio, 9pm

Night four of the in-studio portion of DDR's season of new Irish music - vocal soundscapes with Donegal artist Renee Helena Browne.