Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

The actor attended the Eternals premiere with five of her children.
Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Cast member Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere of "Eternals" on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 14:15
Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals.

Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.

‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram. ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’ 

Nina Berenato ChloexHalle Chin Cuff (Nina Berenato/PA)
Nina Berenato ChloexHalle Chin Cuff (Nina Berenato/PA)

The $50 (around €40) ChloeXHalle Chin Cuff was named by Berenato – whose designs have previously been worn by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Lizzo – after singing duo Chloe and Halle Bailey, who worn a bespoke version last year.

On social media, some fans praised Jolie for her unique facial accessory, while others weren’t quite so convinced.

Whatever you think of her look, the 46-year-old isn’t the only celebrity loving the face jewellery trend right now.

Cast member Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere of "Eternals" on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Cast member Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere of "Eternals" on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

At last month’s Met Gala, face bling was a major trend. Singer Grimes – aka Claire Boucher – led the pack with two rows of chunky pearls placed above her eyebrows and a silver metallic face mask.

Model and artist Ella Emhoff and actor Storm Reid both embellished their eye make-up with dainty pearl and crystal gems, while poet Amanda Gorman complemented her royal blue diamante-covered gown with a smattering of silver sparkles.

If you’re not quite ready for an Angelina-inspired lip cuff, stick-on face jewels are an easy and affordable way to try the trend, and with festive season not far off, now’s the perfect time to give it a go.

Read More

Angelina Jolie joined by children for Eternals premiere in LA

More in this section

New book invites those living with dementia to 'Come Sit Awhile' New book invites those living with dementia to 'Come Sit Awhile'
Los Angeles Premiere of "Eternals" Angelina Jolie joined by children for Eternals premiere in LA
Tribeca Talks - Storytellers - Michael J. Fox With Denis Leary - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Michael J. Fox's charity for Parkinson's disease has raised over $1bn
Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Ardú street art project finishes up for another year - and you can help keep it going

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices