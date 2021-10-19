Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals.

Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.

‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram. ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’

Nina Berenato ChloexHalle Chin Cuff (Nina Berenato/PA)

The $50 (around €40) ChloeXHalle Chin Cuff was named by Berenato – whose designs have previously been worn by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Lizzo – after singing duo Chloe and Halle Bailey, who worn a bespoke version last year.

On social media, some fans praised Jolie for her unique facial accessory, while others weren’t quite so convinced.

Whatever you think of her look, the 46-year-old isn’t the only celebrity loving the face jewellery trend right now.

Cast member Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere of "Eternals" on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

At last month’s Met Gala, face bling was a major trend. Singer Grimes – aka Claire Boucher – led the pack with two rows of chunky pearls placed above her eyebrows and a silver metallic face mask.

Model and artist Ella Emhoff and actor Storm Reid both embellished their eye make-up with dainty pearl and crystal gems, while poet Amanda Gorman complemented her royal blue diamante-covered gown with a smattering of silver sparkles.

If you’re not quite ready for an Angelina-inspired lip cuff, stick-on face jewels are an easy and affordable way to try the trend, and with festive season not far off, now’s the perfect time to give it a go.