Thursday TV Tips: Izz Café owner on kindness in Cork and is there a dream home in Kildysert or Kilrush?

Seal le Dáithí (New Series)

TG4, 7.30pm

Kitty Ni Houlihan

Kitty Ní Houlihán is Dáithí Ó Sé's guest in the first episode of the new series. A drag queen who emphasises the culture and language of Ireland, Kitty tells Dáithí about how she started in drag, her love for the art of drag, and about the life of a drag queen in Ireland.

Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker

Channel 4, 8pm

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker hosted by Mel Giedroyc

Hosted by Mel Giedroyc of Bake Off fame, nine competitors tackle a 'big build', a bed of dreams that may become the stuff of nightmares.

Cheap Irish Homes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy with Tracey Collins and Ultan McAvinue searching for a house in Killdysert Co Clare

Maggie and Kieran help young couple Tracey and Ultan find a house in Clare. Maggie's hoping an old post office in Killdysert can deliver the goods and they all go back to the classroom at an old primary school that's on the market near Kilrush.

Glow Up Ireland — finale

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

With only one day’s preparation, the final trio must present a masterclass on a makeup style they feel represents them to Irish industry heavyweights from around the world. The guest judges for the finale include Samantha Barry — Cork-born New York-based Glamour editor-in chief, Maria Malone Guerrba – Limerick-born Essex based Illusion make up artist, Aidan Keogh – Dublin-born New York-based celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber and Keilidh MUA who is returning to Glow Up Ireland to see how much the finalists have grown over the series.

Hector — Éire Nua (Last in Series)

TG4, 9.30pm

Hector meets with Izzeddeen, the owner of Izz Café. Izz talks about the struggles he went through while trying to find refuge for himself and his family as well as the kindness they received from the community in Cork.

Jack B Yeats: The Man Who Painted Ireland

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

International bestseller Colm Tóibín undertakes a revelatory and philosophical exploration - powerfully brought to life by narrator Pierce Brosnan - about the legacy of Jack B. Yeats: The Man Who Painted Ireland

It’s the 150th anniversary of Jack B Yeats’ birth and the War of Independence centenary. A visionary, an enigma — brother to the immortal poet, William. Pierce Brosnan narrates this film featuring Colm Tóibín and Dara Ó Briain.

The Works Presents

RTÉ One, 11.15pm

Doireann Ní Ghríofa is a poet and essayist. She has published six books of poetry

Poet and essayist Doireann Ní Ghríofa has published six books of poetry – writing both in Irish and English and her most recent book To Star The Dark was published this year. She talks to John Kelly about her career.

Sport

Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Sweden, 7pm, RTÉ2

Sex, Love and Goop

Netflix

Gwyneth Paltrow, Netflix

Oscar winner, Gwyneth Paltrow and the goop team bring us this series following couples who, with the help of experts, learn lessons and methods to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy. Gwyneth says: "It's full of lessons I wish I'd learned years ago".

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: West London punk-rockers Chubby and the Gang were among the most-hyped bands playing at this year’s Eurosonic festival in the Netherlands: Dan Hegarty presents highlights from their set.