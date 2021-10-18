Four events and activities taking place to mark Irish Book Week

Windows to other worlds

If you're in Dublin today, pop over to @Hodges_Figgis to see @Marielouisefit1 's amazing seaside creation! 🌊🐙 With the @artscouncil and @BooksellingI , we've paired 10 artists with 10 local bookshops to create unique works of art for #IrishBookWeek . Follow along for more! pic.twitter.com/aQOtO4zY7q

Children's Books Ireland has commissioned 10 artists to transform 10 bookshop windows to celebrate Irish Book Week.

Illustrator and writer Marie-Louise Fitzpatrick has transformed the window of Hodges Figgis bookshop in Dublin. Her fantastical artwork shows children riding a boat on a wave past awe-inspiring beasts. Other shop windows being transformed include An Siopa Leabhar in Dublin and The Book Centre in Wexford.

Cork, One City One Book: Danielle McLaughlin and Madeleine D'Arcy in conversation

Danielle McLaughlin and Madeleine D'Arcy

For the closing event of Cork, One City One Book 2021, Danielle McLaughlin, author of The Art of Falling will be in conversation with Madeleine D'Arcy at Waterstones on Tuesday. Danielle McLaughlin is the author of the short story collection Dinosaurs on Other Planets and she has won prizes including the Windham Campbell Prize, the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award, and the William Trevor/Elizabeth Bowen International Short Story Competition. The Art of Falling is her first novel. Madeleine D'Arcy is a Cork-based fiction writer, whose début short story collection, Waiting For the Bullet won the Edge Hill Readers’ Choice Prize in 2015. Her new collection Liberty Terrace will be published this month.

Free tickets available from waterstones.com.

Eimear Ryan and Jamie O'Connell

Eimear Ryan and Jamie O'Connell

Join two of Ireland's most exciting debut novelists at Waterstones on Wednesday to mark Irish Book Week. Eimear Ryan’s debut novel Holding Her Breath was recently published. She is a co-founder of the literary journal Banshee and its publishing imprint, Banshee Press as well as the 2021 Writer in Residence at University College Cork. Jamie O'Connell published his first novel, Diving For Pearls, earlier this year and he has been longlisted for BBC Radio 4 Opening Lines Short Story Competition and shortlisted for the Maeve Binchy Travel Award and the Sky Arts Futures Fund.

Free tickets available from waterstones.com.

An Evening with Conal Creedon and Lisa McInerney

Conal Creedon and Lisa McInerney

On Thursday, Cork born author, playwright and film maker Conal Creedon will be joining Lisa McInerney, author of The Glorious Heresies. Conal's most recent collection of short stories, Pancho and Lefty Ride Again, has just been published and his previous work includes the novels Passion Play and Begotten Not Made, the documentary The Burning of Cork and the three plays of his Second City Trilogy. McInerney has won the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction and the Desmond Elliott Prize and her latest novel The Rules of Revelation was described by the Sunday Times as "one of the great achievements of Irish fiction."

Free tickets available from waterstones.com.