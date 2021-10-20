Wednesday TV Tips: 'Biddy' and 'mammy' in control of the dating apps now

Donal’s Family Kitchen

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Weekend Feasting — Donal Skehan cooks Korean Style Sloppy Joe Sliders with Limoncello Polenta Cake for dessert. He also serves Mushroom and Cauliflower Ragu Lasagne and Irish Stout Short Ribs with Cheesy Polenta.

Neven’s Spanish Food Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Final episode: Neven goes lobster fishing, and meets a food historian to learn more about mayonnaise which the Menorcans claim to have invented. He also visits the island's oldest gin distillery.

Celebrity Pulling With my Parents

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Carrie Farrell, Paul Carroll & Chelsea Farrell. Pulling with my Parents

12 unlucky-in-love singletons are taking the ultimate decision to hand control of their dating apps to their folks in the hope that Mum and Dad can find them true love.

Glenroe legends Mary McEvoy and Eunice McMenamin are teaming up on screen for the first time in over 20 years to sort out the love life horrors of their friend, FM104 presenter Thomas ‘Crossy’ Crosse.

Chelsea Farrell represented Ireland in Miss World, but she’s still looking for her Mr Right. Mum Carrie is teaming up with Chelsea’s fashion mentor Paul to net her the soccer player she’s always dreamed of. But will they help her score?

Callan Kicks the Years

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Oliver 'Leo Varadkar' Callan

Dev diddles the Treaty, Kerry sneakily dominates GAA, dark times for women plus Fine Gael’s totes awks origins. With Leo, Micheál, Mary Lou, Francis Brennan, Hozier, Peig Sayers, Countess Markievicz and more.

Misneach

TG4, 9.30pm

Misneach - Louise Bayliss

In December 2011, Louise Bayliss, a single mother of two from Dublin, was working as an advocate for mentally ill patients at various hospitals around Dublin. Just before Christmas, she visited St Brendan's Hospital, Grangegorman. She was informed that the patients would be moved to the 'closed unit' for the Christmas period due to staffing issues. She risked her career and her and her family's financial security to highlight this.

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea v Malmö FF; Manchester United v Atalanta, both 8pm, BT Sport

UEFA Europa League: Spartak Moskva v Leicester City, 3.30pm, BT Sport

Night Teeth

Netflix

Jorge Lengeborg Jr. as Benny and Lucy Fry as Zoe. Picture: Kat Marcinowski/NETFLIX

Benny drives Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry around Los Angeles for the night, little realising they're insatiable vampires. He is thrust into the middle of a war pitting rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Poet Maurice Riordan talks about Shoulder Tap, his fifth collection — ‘an illuminating interrogation of contemporary anxiety and desire’, says the blurb.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Audio from the second series of rte.ie’s new Irish music show, including live performances from electro-pop duo LEWWAB and post-punks Car Crash; as well as chats with BIMM’s Ann Marie Shields.