Tuesday TV Tips: 'I receive abusive messages on social media daily' — Panorama investigation

RTÉ One, 8.30pm
BBC One, 8.30pm
Marianna Spring reports on the rising figures for online abuse, and questions why the police, the government and social media companies aren't doing more to stop it.
BBC One, 9pm
Actress Judi Dench sets out to find out about her father's experiences during the First World War, but her investigations soon lead her to 16th-century Denmark and nobility
RTÉ One, 10.15pm
A detective is convinced a serial killer who was responsible for his wife's death has returned after a break of 20 years. Crime thriller, starring James Nesbitt
Champions League:v , ko8pm, RTÉ2; v , 5.45pm, BT Sport.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Composer and pianist Andrew Synnott talks about , his co-production with Opera Theatre Company of two short operas based on stories from James Joyce’s collection of the same name: ‘Counterparts’ and ‘The Boarding House’.
, 2FM, 10pm: A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1996 Fanning Session by Dublin band The Brilliant Trees preceded the release of their debut long-player; while Hegarty has declared a 2017 session from Montauk Hotel to be among his all-time favourites.