Tuesday TV Tips: 'I receive abusive messages on social media daily' — Panorama investigation

Designed for Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Teresa Slattery has a wishlist for interior designer Arlene McIntyre

Online Abuse: Why Do You Hate Me? — Panorama

BBC One, 8.30pm

Marianna Spring, Specialist disinformation reporter, BBC News picture: Phil Coomes/BBC

Marianna Spring reports on the rising figures for online abuse, and questions why the police, the government and social media companies aren't doing more to stop it.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 9pm

Who Do you Think You Are? with Judi Dench

Actress Judi Dench sets out to find out about her father's experiences during the First World War, but her investigations soon lead her to 16th-century Denmark and nobility

Bloodlands — new series

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

James Nesbitt in Bloodlands

A detective is convinced a serial killer who was responsible for his wife's death has returned after a break of 20 years. Crime thriller, starring James Nesbitt

Sport

Champions League: Atlético Madrid v Liverpool, ko8pm, RTÉ2; Club Brugge v Manchester City, 5.45pm, BT Sport.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Composer and pianist Andrew Synnott talks about Dubliners, his co-production with Opera Theatre Company of two short operas based on stories from James Joyce’s collection of the same name: ‘Counterparts’ and ‘The Boarding House’.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1996 Fanning Session by Dublin band The Brilliant Trees preceded the release of their debut long-player; while Hegarty has declared a 2017 session from Montauk Hotel to be among his all-time favourites.