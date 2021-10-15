Movie Reviews: No Sudden Move is an instant cult classic

*****

Set in Detroit in 1954, No Sudden Move (15A) opens with Curt (Don Cheadle) joining forces with fellow criminals Ronald (Benicio del Toro) and Charley (Kieran Culkin) to ‘babysit’ Mary Wertz (Amy Seimetz) and her children whilst her husband Matt (David Harbour) is forced to steal a document from his office safe. Does all go to plan? No, it does not.

Written by Ed Solomon, No Sudden Move is the latest quirky noir from Steven Soderbergh: when the ‘babysitting’ job goes sideways, Curt, Ronald and Charley realise they’ve been set up by gangsters Frank Capelli (Ray Liotta) and Aldrick Watkins (Bill Duke), and so begins a cat-and-mouse thriller that may well pack in more double- and triple-crosses, and twists and reversals, than any movie in motion picture history. With the dogged investigator Joe Finney (Jon Hamm) on their trail, the criminals go scurrying around Detroit, ducking and diving, and cutting deals, all of it a futile exercise as fate inexorably tightens its grip.

It’s no coincidence that the story is set almost exactly in the middle of film noir’s heyday: as its title suggests, No Sudden Move is a lovingly crafted homage to Hollywood’s greatest B-movies, with Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro superbly cast as world-weary lowlifes who understand that the odds have been impossibly stacked against them since before they were born. Toss in the latest in a long line of superbly understated jazz-funk scores from Soderbergh’s long-term collaborator David Holmes, and No Sudden Move effortlessly achieves the status of instant cult classic. (Sky Cinema / NOW)