Brian Cox: "I'm not a capitalist - so I see the wealthy all finally hoisted by their own petard"

When Brian Cox was falling in love with movies as a child in Dundee, Scotland, he fell especially hard for the great character actors of Hollywood’s golden era. “Walter Brennan and William Demarest and Eugene Pallette and Jimmy Gleason,” he says wistfully. “These figures came on the screen, and they cut the air.”

When Cox himself hit middle age and found that he had been unable to transfer the acting success he attained as a leading man of the London and New York stages to film or television, he resolved to follow the path of his boyhood idols. “As I came to a certain age,” he says, “I thought, That’s what I’m prepared to do now.”

He’s done it well. In big roles in small films and small roles in big films and everything in between, Cox, who is 75, has reliably left a mark, cut the air. (My favorite Cox performances are as the put-upon headmaster in “Rushmore” and the pompous screenwriting guru in “Adaptation.”)

Now, in the autumn of a long career, he has finally stepped into the pop-culture spotlight as the media mogul and patriarch Logan Roy in the hit HBO series “Succession,” which returns this month for a third season. The actor also has a memoir, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat,” which will be published in on October 28. “Of course it’s validating,” Cox says about his long-in-coming star turn. “I can get tables at nice restaurants now. On occasion.”

Q: You grew up in poverty. Do you have sympathy for the problems of ultrawealthy families like the Roys?

A: No. I have empathy but not sympathy. The Roys suffer a great deal from a different kind of want, which is the want of having too much as opposed to not having. That, in Logan Roy’s case, is a compulsive thing. He continues to define himself by that wealth, and he can’t get out of it, and his children add to the confusion because they are entitled.

But the other thing is, I’m not a capitalist. So I see the wealthy all finally getting hoisted by their own petard. When you look at somebody like Richard Branson saying we should have more spaceships — we don’t need more spaceships, Richard. We have a problem down here called global warming. I feel the same way about Jeff Bezos. It’s a kind of supervanity they share.

But the thing is, we’re all human. We all suffer from the same problems.

Q: I do hear actors talk about not judging their characters, but it seems as if it would be hard to divest yourself of all your philosophical and political ideas. Is that kind of compartmentalizing really possible?

A: My job as an actor is to look at the human being and to look at the human imperative and to see what that is. Of course, it goes madly skew-whiff. Like, if you’re playing Göring, you realize that Göring stuck himself onto something that was highly disgusting, but he started from a point where he was really concerned about what he thought was happening to his country.

What I always say to my students when I’m teaching is, “Have a photograph of who you were as a baby; have a photograph of that wonder and openness you had before everything started to corrupt you.” Actors have to go back to that state of grace, and it’s very hard. But it’s what the job is.

Q: In your book, you mention your co-star Jeremy Strong’s acting process, which sounds very methody and different from your own, which is all about what’s in the text. But you also write that you don’t care what his approach is, so long as it doesn’t get in the way. What would it look like for actors to have approaches that do get in one another’s way?

A: I’ll say that one is empathetic to an actor who has to encase themselves in terms of concentration, of focus. They call it their “process.” I hate that word. But they have to do it. It’s tiresome beyond belief, but you’ve got to let it go and say “This is fine,” as long as what’s coming out at the end is justifiable. That’s tough, because sometimes you say [laughs]: “Jeremy, for [expletive] sake. Stop it now.”

And Jeremy genuinely suffers, because he really puts himself through it. I’m older now, and I don’t. I don’t see the value in it, because I also see the fact that we’ve got to be like trapeze artists. We can’t contemplate what we’re doing. We have to do it. We have to catch the other person as they’re coming through the air.

Q: Do you think American actors’ interest in having a specific process is a way of compensating for often lacking the classical grounding that British actors typically have?

A: I think that’s a lot to do with it. The musicality of work, they don’t have. We are brought up understanding the iambic form and how that works; how when Shakespeare moves from verse to prose there is a process — horrible word again! — going on.

There’s a great example in “Hamlet”: He comes on and says the “To be or not to be” speech, and Ophelia, who’s so entrenched in courtly life, responds in verse. He tries to pull her away from verse to prose and she will not be pulled. She’s not being pulled, and he’s going on, “If you be honest, your honesty should admit no discourse to your beauty.” He’s taking her on this incredible journey.

At the end, she has to go right back to the verse: “Oh what a noble mind is here o’erthrown. Courtier’s, soldier’s, scholar’s eye . . . the observed of all observers quite, quite down.” That’s brilliant, and if you learn that as an actor, you understand that there’s a whole musical sense at work. That’s the classical root. As a pig-ignorant Scot, I’m incredibly grateful to have learned that. Not everyone has.

Alan Ruck, from left, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong attend HBO's "Succession" season 3 premiere at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Q: Are there bugaboos you have about directors?

A: Well, what I love is a director who understands text. Because without the writing, you’re nothing. There’s a lot of directors who don’t understand that. Sometimes they have a massive visual sense, but they’re not understanding in the business of actually doing the acting. David Fincher, for example. He’s incredibly gifted, and he does 38 takes. The actors after 10 takes are going kind of nuts, because they’re thinking, What’s going on?

Then you realize that he’s not even noticed the acting for those first 10 takes. He’s been looking at everything else except the acting, and then he sees the acting and goes, Oh. By then the actor is going, “Just what am I doing?” The directors who really work for me are ones who have a strong sense of the whole. And sometimes I like young directors, because they’re awkward, you know? They’re not formed. But smart alecks who come along? You go, “You don’t know diddly squat.”

Q: What might directors with whom maybe you didn’t have the best experience say about you?

A: I think sometimes I intimidate. Sometimes I talk too much. Sometimes I’m too informed about what I do. There’s something when your director says, “Could you do that?” And you go: “I did that about 10 takes ago. Did you not notice?” That could be irritating to a director. And I don’t suffer fools. I’m not nasty. I think I’m nice. I can be compassionate. But I also go, “Just let’s do it shall we?”

Q: You’ve said before that one of the reasons you like acting in series television is because it’s all middle, all second act. Why is that enticing?

A: Because there are always surprises. The premise is this man, Logan Roy, with his family of entitled kids. The ultimate motivating force is what I asked Jesse Armstrong right at the start of working on the show. I said, “Does Logan love his children?” And he said, “Yes.” Once you have that in place, everything is reflected in that paternal judgment, and over the long form you can develop that in all kinds of ways. And how Logan expresses himself in terms of himself, as opposed to in relationship to his children? We haven’t even gone on to that yet.

We only occasionally touch on Logan Logan. Which is something like what you saw in that episode “Boar on the Floor,” where you get the full demonic him. But you can’t do that in every episode. The thing that compels people to say: “Who is this guy? What is he doing?” — you must always keep that. You must keep that sense of what is excluded from an audience, and you can do that even more over the long form than you can in a three-act play, three-act film.

Q: What’s most interesting to you about Logan Roy in the new season?

A: In this season — I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this — but at one point he has a U.T.I. infection. He gets these little infections that are thrown as obstacles in his way. There’s a lot to be dealt with in this season. I won’t go into details because that would be giving it away. There are moments when that demonic him comes out. Because he’s quite angry. That’s something that probably he and I have in common.

Q: Why are you angry?

A: I’m angry about my childhood, in retrospect. I look upon it now, and I go, “Jesus, that was [expletive], and there was nobody really to help me.” I had to do it all on my own. I felt I needed some parental help. I needed some guidance. My son will tell you. I’m quite angry at times.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy and Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession.

Q: What’s it like to be 75 and have a teenage son?

A: I can see that he has some anger issues as well. He has this know-it-all thing, which is understandable because he has so much more knowledge than I have because of this thing [holds up iPhone]. But also it’s adding to confusion in the terms of his own development. He’s seeing these wonderful ideas, but perhaps he’s not ready emotionally to take them on. There’s a gap. That’s a problem a lot of young people have.

Q: This is maybe also related to differing generational attitudes: An episode of a TV show was filmed in which you played Marlon Brando, Joseph Fiennes was Michael Jackson and Stockard Channing played Elizabeth Taylor. But there was a backlash over Fiennes playing Michael, and the show was shelved. So this thing is just never going to air anywhere?

A: I doubt it. Joe Fiennes did an amazing job. But of course we have that problem now with who plays certain roles. There’s a whole culture about that, which is understandable, but questionable when it comes to the art of acting. What is acting but pretending? When I was a young actor, the greatest achievement for me was to play somebody not Scot.

We get to an area where we’re going to narrow everything down and stop the creative urge. And Joe did a great job. It was a very gentle, very delicate performance. They had difficulty casting Michael Jackson. Paris Jackson complained bitterly about it, and then it was shelved. You accept it.

Q: This is sort of a random thing from your book, but in it you explain how starting in your 50s you became a regular marijuana smoker. Exactly how often do you smoke?

A: Reasonably often — which is whenever I can. I find it helpful for my health. There is something fundamental about it. It’s a vegetable and there’s a root and you feel it goes to some kind of root in you. I got into it because I used to get so wired at the end of a night. I needed to relax, and I didn’t want to get into taking all kinds of pills. Marijuana was able to calm this whirling dervish of a brain down. I’m very grateful for it.

Q: Just to go back to “Succession”: When you’re finally done with the middle, where would you like Logan Roy’s story to end?

A: I can’t see the ending on Logan. I don’t want his role in the story to ever end. There’s a selfish part of me saying: “No, no, I like doing this! I like this job! It’s a good job!”

Q: What about your own ending? Do you want to die working?

A: I probably will. My favorite story of an actor dying is Leonard Rossiter. He was doing “Loot” in the West End. He was 57. He was an extraordinary actor. He came in and he went, “OK, what a great first day!” Sat down. Dead. I remember thinking, That’s the way to go.