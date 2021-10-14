Lights, camera, action! Cork International Film Festival reveals eclectic programme

After an all-digital event last year due to Covid restrictions, Cork International Film Festival has announced a move back to cinemas for the 2021 event. At the launch of the programme on Thursday evening, organisers revealed details of a 'blended' event which will still have online viewing options, as well as live screenings in such venues as the Gate, Triskel and the Everyman.

The 66th incarnation of the festival kicks off a week of in-person events with highly-rated British film Ali & Ava on Friday, November 5, followed by a nine-day digital programme from Saturday 13th.