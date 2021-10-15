Radio Highlights: West Side Story, ocean-inspired sounds, spooky stories for kids

This week Tristan Rosenstock’s guest is musician and composer Eoghan Neff, who discusses his new album. Conceived as an art-box album, is a dialogue about our relationship with memory, told through musical interaction with archival photographs and documentary film.
Island Time/On the Ice Edge: As part of Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture, artist Louise Manifold worked in partnership with the Marine Institute to commission ocean-themed work from seven artists, writers, and composers. We hear two of those works: writer Kevin Barry’s monologue 'Island Time', and Louise Manifold’s sound piece 'On the Ice Edge'.
Strutting and Fretting: On the last night of a spectacularly unsuccessful tour of, the lead actor sits in his dressing room trying to work out where it all went wrong. Written and performed by Chris McHallem — best known to veteran fans as loveable roadie Rod Norman.
The crew of the national broadcaster's weeknight arts magazine looks back at the film adaptation of romantic musical, 60 years on from its theatrical release, and ahead of a Steven Spielberg remake releasing in December of this year.
Composer and pianist Andrew Synnott talks about, his co-production for Wexford Festival Opera with Opera Theatre Company of two short operas, based on stories from James Joyce's collection of the same name: 'Counterparts' and 'The Boarding House'.
A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1996 Fanning Session by Dublin band The Brilliant Trees preceded the release of their debut long-player; while Hegarty has declared a 2017 session from Montauk Hotel to be among his all-time favourites.
Poet Maurice Riordan talks about, his fifth collection — 'an illuminating interrogation of contemporary anxiety and desire', says the blurb.
Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from Cork electro-pop duo LEWWAB and Dublin post-punks Car Crash; as well as chats with BIMM's Ann Marie Shields.
West London punk-rockers Chubby and the Gang were among the most-hyped bands playing at this year's Eurosonic festival in the Netherlands: Dan Hegarty presents highlights from their set.
Seán Ó Riada’s compositions for stage and screen analysed, including his work on the stage version of, and the film ; with words from Bryan MacMahon, Tomás Mac Anna, Riobard Mac Góráin, Louis Marcus, Seán Ó Cíobháin, and Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin.
Radio drama for kids: Damien thought helping his mother in her warehouse job would be easy — that was, until they got a special delivery of an evil mummy who wants to take over the world.
Michele Mariotti conducts the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra in a concert featuring Verdi, Dvorak and Rachmaninov's, performed by Vadym Kholodenko.