Radio Highlights: West Side Story, ocean-inspired sounds, spooky stories for kids

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

This week Tristan Rosenstock’s guest is musician and composer Eoghan Neff, who discusses his new album unrecalled. Conceived as an art-box album, unrecalled is a dialogue about our relationship with memory, told through musical interaction with archival photographs and documentary film.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Island Time/On the Ice Edge: As part of Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture, artist Louise Manifold worked in partnership with the Marine Institute to commission ocean-themed work from seven artists, writers, and composers. We hear two of those works: writer Kevin Barry’s monologue 'Island Time', and Louise Manifold’s sound piece 'On the Ice Edge'.

Drama on One

RTÉ 1, 8pm

Strutting and Fretting: On the last night of a spectacularly unsuccessful tour of Macbeth, the lead actor sits in his dressing room trying to work out where it all went wrong. Written and performed by Chris McHallem — best known to veteran EastEnders fans as loveable roadie Rod Norman.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The crew of the national broadcaster's weeknight arts magazine looks back at the film adaptation of romantic musical West Side Story, 60 years on from its theatrical release, and ahead of a Steven Spielberg remake releasing in December of this year.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Composer and pianist Andrew Synnott talks about Dubliners, his co-production for Wexford Festival Opera with Opera Theatre Company of two short operas, based on stories from James Joyce's collection of the same name: 'Counterparts' and 'The Boarding House'.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1996 Fanning Session by Dublin band The Brilliant Trees preceded the release of their debut long-player; while Hegarty has declared a 2017 session from Montauk Hotel to be among his all-time favourites.

WEDNESDAY

LEWWAB: Cork electro-poppers in live action on Sessions from Oblivion; Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 2XM. Pic: Nicholas O'Donnell

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet Maurice Riordan talks about Shoulder Tap, his fifth collection — 'an illuminating interrogation of contemporary anxiety and desire', says the blurb.

Sessions from Oblivion

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from Cork electro-pop duo LEWWAB and Dublin post-punks Car Crash; as well as chats with BIMM's Ann Marie Shields.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

West London punk-rockers Chubby and the Gang were among the most-hyped bands playing at this year's Eurosonic festival in the Netherlands: Dan Hegarty presents highlights from their set.

FRIDAY

Comóradh an Riadaigh

R na G, 2.05pm

Seán Ó Riada’s compositions for stage and screen analysed, including his work on the stage version of Playboy of the Western World, and the film Mise Éire; with words from Bryan MacMahon, Tomás Mac Anna, Riobard Mac Góráin, Louis Marcus, Seán Ó Cíobháin, and Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin.

Spooky FM

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Radio drama for kids: Damien thought helping his mother in her warehouse job would be easy — that was, until they got a special delivery of an evil mummy who wants to take over the world.

The Lyric Concert

Lyric FM, 7pm

Michele Mariotti conducts the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra in a concert featuring Verdi, Dvorak and Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No 1, performed by Vadym Kholodenko.