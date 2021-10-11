Nicky Byrne to host new Saturday night game show with Nadine Coyle and Samantha Mumba 

Westlife’s Nicky Byrne is to front a new game show that will have viewers on the ‘edge of their seats.’ RTÉ’s new game show will kick off on October 23 and run for eight weeks, with contestants battling it out for €25,000 in prize money.

Byrne will present the new show alongside pop panellists Samantha Mumba, Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and former NSYNC member Joey Fatone.

RTÉ say the family game show will require contestants to have “tactics as well as talent” as singers face off against one another in a test of singing ability and nerve.

They will have to impress the pop-star panel, the studio audience and each other to make it to the December finale and have a shot at the €25,000 prize.

Produced for RTÉ by ShinAwiL, the series will air on Saturday evenings, with one singer from each show making it to the next round.

Host Nicky Byrne said the new show is “fast-paced, exciting and full of jeopardy.”

"The superstar pop panel of Nadine, Joey, and Samantha are talented, quick-witted, and full of personality. It's a fresh, new show and I think viewers will take it to their hearts on Saturday nights."

Nadine Coyle said the new show is an exciting watch Picture: RTÉ

Nadine Coyle said she is “so impressed” by the singing talent in Ireland, and she loves how quickly the participants might have to adapt to a song they are not familiar with in the original key in a high-pressured situation.

“It's exciting to watch,” she added.

Samantha Mumba said the show is a “refreshing” spin on the traditional show and said it was “always a treat getting to come home for work.” Former NSYNC member Joey Fatone said: "Last Singer Standing is a fun singing competition with a game show element to it and requires clever use of strategy from the contestants.

"Contestants have to pick from categories, and that narrows things down and gives singers fewer songs to choose from... it's going to be really exciting for people at home to watch"

Last Singer Standing starts on RTÉ One on Saturday, October 23.