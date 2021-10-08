Turin to host Eurovision Song Contest 2022 but what are the highest scoring entries ever?

The Italian city of Turin has been announced as the next host of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Italy will host the event for the first time in more than 30 years after rockers Måneskin took the top prize last May with their hit 'Zitti e Buoni.'

Måneskin was a clear winner last year scoring a massive 524 points in total.

But what entries have scored the most points down through the years and does Ireland feature?

Number 6: Dami Im – ‘Sound of Silence’ (511 points)

Representing Australia, Dami Im scored a not-insignificant 511 points for Australia in its second-ever performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016. Despite the high score, and topping the jury's vote, the televoters opted for another entry in our top 6.

Number 5 - Måneskin – ‘Zitti e buoni’ (524 points)

This year’s winners Måneskin come in fifth in a round-up of highest scoring entries at the Eurovision Song Contest. The song was a massive hit on the night and went on to become a popular sound on TikTok having been featured in over 137,500 videos.

Number 4: Netta – ‘Toy’ (529 points)

Israel’s catchy pop track took all the glory in 2018 and achieved the fourth-highest score in the history of the content with 529 points. We’re still not sure whether we hate or love those clucking noises.

Number 3: Jamala – ‘1944’ (534 points)

Ukraine scored 534 points at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest with a political anthem which told the story of the deportation of Crimean Tatars by Josef Stalin. Singer-songwriter Jamala, who is of Crimean Tatar heritage, performed the emotional number and was crowned the winner on the night.

Number 2: Kristian Kostov – ‘Beautiful Mess’ (615 points)

Bulgaria surpassed the 600 mark at the Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv in 2017. Kristian Kostov's simple solo performance of 'Beautiful Mess' struck a chord with viewers at home but it wasn't enough to take home the top prize.

Number 1: Salvador Sobral – ‘Amar pelos dois’ (758 points)

The most popular Eurovision entry of all time is Salvador Sobral's winning performance of ‘Amar pelos dois’ at the Eurovision Song Contest. Portugal's entry received a whopping 758 points on the night including thirty sets of twelve points (eighteen sets from the jury vote and twelve sets from the televote). After his win in 2017, Sobral said; "We live in a world of fast-food music. This is a victory for music."