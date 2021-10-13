Wednesday TV Tips: I thought I'd go to prison — the whistleblower who spoke out against sexual violence

Donal’s Family Kitchen

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Donal Skehan and Max

Donal Skehan is back living in Ireland, filming in his home kitchen. The theme is slow down with and enjoy food so he prepares Braised Beef Shin Lasagne, a crispy chicken sandwich. Mac and Peas and an Irish Apple Cake with Salted Caramel

Neven’s Spanish Food Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven Maguire with Lucía Pons at Son Piris, Menorca

Neven Maguire visits Menorca. Local guide Isabel Martín introduces him to the historic city of Cuitadella and Neven eats at slow food restaurant, Tast de Na Silvia, before visiting a dairy farm to see how the island’s famous Mahon cheese is made.

Éadaí SOS

TG4, 8.30pm

Clothes quarters: Éadaí SOS on TG4

Primary school teacher Corey Hanna reveals that she needs two rooms to house her clothing collection and feels so guilty about her shopping obsession that she hides her purchases from her mum.

Misneach

TG4, 9.30pm

Tom Clonan was a valued Captain of the Defence Forces, a highly regarded Press Officer with command experience in overseas deployment. While completing a PhD as a serving member of the Defence Forces, Tom Clonan uncovered a culture of discrimination, harassment, bullying, sexual harassment and sexual assault directed at female members of the Defence Forces

New series: 20 years ago, Tom Clonan, then a captain in the Defence Forces completed a PhD in DCU. As part of his doctoral research he interviewed 60 female soldiers: 59 reported a catalogue of discrimination, bullying, sexual harassment and assault. Tom reported his findings to the Army and made repeated requests to discuss them with them. He was confident his superiors would end the systematic violence perpetrated against his female colleagues. He was wrong. Tom became a whistleblower through the act of research and faced reprisal and criticism.

The Rotunda

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

The Rotunda: Mickey, Ciara, Annie Halle and little Lucie

Last in series. In the four years since The Rotunda series first began filming, some 35,000 new babies have been born in the hospital. This episode revisits some of the families previously featured: Sin Man and Ian, whose baby Rufus underwent cutting-edge surgery while still in the womb back in 2019 due to an in utero diagnosis of Spina Bifida. And Ciara and Micky whose twin girl Evie died before birth 2 years ago.

Stacey-Jeann, Alan, and Little Alanagh

Special Forces Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals

Special Forces Ultimate Hell Week

Final episode: Of the 18 recruits who started, only four candidates now remain.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Jenn Gannon previews the third series of Sky Atlantic/NOW drama Succession.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Live performances from hip-hop group Nuxsense and alt-folk musician/songwriter Sive; as well as chats with Radiators from Space/Trouble Pilgrims singer Pete Holidai.