Tuesday TV Tips: Budget analysis; and twists and turns in new thriller Angela Black

— and the acorn-patterned wallpaper has to go in Designed for Life
Joanne Froggatt in Angela Black; and interior designer Arlene McIntyre in Designed for Life

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Budget

  • Live coverage and analysis of the Budget speech — with reaction from politicians and organisations. With David McCullagh and Sharon Tobin. RTÉ One from 12.40pm-5.45pm
  • Analysis and live debate, 2.05pm and 7pm, TG4
  • Prime Time Budget Special, 9.40pm, RTÉ One

Designed for Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The Smyth family want to transform their living room
International interior designer Arlene McIntyre works with different sized homes, different sized budgets, different sized personalities and different design challenges to show that design is not only accessible — but can enhance how we live in our homes. This week the Smyth family in Clontarf calls on her to transform their unused ‘dump room’ into a functional and stylish home office and their living room with its acorn-patterned wallpaper into a relaxing adult space.

Angela Black

Virgin Media One, 9pm

New series: Joanne Froggatt plays Angela who seems like a happy mum-of-two, but she is hiding something — her seemingly charming husband Olivier is in fact violent and manipulative. Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed, a private investigator, who spills her husband's darkest secrets in a Hitchcockian fashion.

Sport

UEFA U21 Euro 2023 Group F Qualifier Montenegro Under-21s v Republic of Ireland Under-21s (ko 4.30pm).

European Qualifiers World Cup 2022 — Republic of Ireland v Qatar, 7pm, RTÉ2; England v Hungary, 7pm, Virgin Media Two

Radio

Arena, RTÉ, 7pm: Steven Benedict on the work of film director Ridley Scott; Helen Meany and Peter Crawley review the Dublin Theatre Festival; and a history of the Wexford Festival Opera with Karina Daly.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: A 1995 Fanning session from Dublin duo Decal, whose single ‘Excelsis’ is known to a generation as the No Disco theme; and a 2011 Studio 8 session from Wicklow ambient outfit Solar Bears.

