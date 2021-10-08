Friday TV Tips: Andrew McGinley on life after the deaths of his three children

Peataí — new series

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Water wary mini jack russell, Sonaí

How do you take care of a hairless dog? What happens if a tarantula loses a leg? And…how do you groom a chicken? Just some of the questions Peataí aims to answer over the next six episodes.

Welcoming Gaelgeóirí and their pets, groomer Paul Ó Gallachóir gets down and dirty with an Irish Wolfhound and a recent rescue dog; vet Ellen Hegarty gets to grips with overweight pony Báinín and naught goat, Sir Lancelot. And behaviourist, Paula Doohan has some advice for a restless retired racehorse and a few tips for the fierce Wee Brí — a chihuahua who thinks she’s a lion! You'll also meet Goujon the one-eyed hamster, Polly the show-stopping Silkie and Stormi, the bald Guinea pig who’s changed owner Liath’s life, for the better. And don't forget water wary mini Jack Russell, Sonaí.

Have I Got News for You

BBC One, 9pm

The 62nd series: the sharp wits and even sharper tongues of regular team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are ready and eager to be deployed.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ, 9.35pm

Ruth Negga, Rosanna Davison, Peter Schmeichel, Andrew McGinley, and Steve Garrigan are among the guests this evening.

Ruth Negga

Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga will discuss her career both on-stage and on-screen as well as her new film Passing. She'll also talk about her exciting plans to star in Macbeth with Daniel Craig on Broadway next year.

Model Rosanna Davison will talk about her turbulent journey to motherhood. From suffering 15 miscarriages, surrogacy, to the surprise of carrying identical twin boys throughout the pandemic.

Peter Schmeichel will talk about his hugely successful spell at Manchester United, his regrets about leaving the club, his father who was a Polish double agent and the pride he feels in his own son — Leicester and Denmark goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel.

Andrew McGinley

Andrew McGinley will discuss life after the deaths of his three young children at the hands of his wife and the children's mother, Deirdre Morley.

Steve Garrigan from Kodaline will talk about a life dealing with shyness, anxiety and panic attacks and he will also perform his classic song High Hopes.

Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill will duet on Are We Free? And Clannad legend, Moya Brennan, will perform her new single with world-renowned accordion player Liam O'Connor.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 10.35pm

Amongst the guests tonight: Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, in the new Ridley Scott epic The Last Duel; Four Weddings star Andie MacDowell talking about Netflix dramedy Maid; award-winning singer and star of Pose Billy Porter; and pop group Texas who perform their new single Unbelievable.

Sport

Rugby: United Rugby Championship, third round — Benetton v Ulster. 7.20pm, TG4

Soccer: UEFA U21 Euro 2023 qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg. Ko 5.15pm. RTÉ2; UEFA European qualifier, Czech Republic v Wales, 7pm, Virgin Media 2.

Premier Division: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2.

Bellator MMA 267 Live: LIMA v MVP, 5.30pm, Virgin Media 2.

Get Rolling with Otis

Apple TV+

Get Rolling with Otis: M2 worked with Brown Bag Films on this animation

Otis the Tractor and all his friends at Long Hill Dairy Farm. Otis may be little but he has a big heart, and whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they're feeling, and rolls into action to help.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Disney+

Muppets Haunted Mansion with special appearances from Chrissy Metz, Alfonso Ribeiro, Edward Asner, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Skai Jackson, Pat Sajak, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, John Stamos and Kim Irvine

Kermit the frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, and a whole host of other colourful characters will take over one of Disney's most popular attractions on the spookiest night of the year. And celebrity guests include Brooklyn Nine Nine's Craig Robinson, The Fresh Prince's Alfonso Ribeiro, and Chrissy Metz from This Is Us, while Glee star Darren Criss features as the mansion's groundskeeper.

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Netflix

A Tale Dark and Grimm, Netflix

Tongue-in-cheek 3D adaptation of Adam Gidwitz' book, based on the tales by the Grimm brothers Jacob and Wilhelm. It follows youngsters Hansel and Gretel as they set out to flee their murderous parents and find a new, safer home. While it might possibly be a little dark for small viewers, younger teenagers (and lots of adults, let's be honest) will adore the clever wit and smart animation.

Radio

Comóradh an Riadaigh, R na G, 2.05pm: A documentary look at the two musical groups most associated with Seán Ó Riada — Ceoltóirí Chualann and Cór Chúil Aodha.

Cuireadh Chun Ceoil, R na G, 7pm: With Ó Riada’s 50th anniversary commemorations winding down, the composer’s son Peadar opens entries for the 2021 Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal.