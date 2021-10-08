Mos Def announces second gig for Guinness Cork Jazz Festival weekend 

Ticket demand has been so high for the gig by Yasiin Bey/Mos Def for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival that organisers have added a second concert in another venue at the weekend (October 22–25).
In advance of his sell-out Cork Opera House on Monday, October 25, the New York rapper will also play the intimate Live at St Luke's venue on Sunday, October 24.
Born in Brooklyn, the 43-year-old broke through with his Black On Both Sides album in 1999, and has also had numerous acting roles in film and TV. He changed his name to Yasiin Bey in 2011.
Another of the jazz weekend's sold-out gigs is Hypnotic Brass Ensemble at the Everyman on the Sunday evening, so they have also been booked for another gig at St Luke's for Sunday afternoon.
The other event that has already had all available tickets snapped up is the Jenny Greene DJ set at Cork Opera House on Saturday, October 23.
Meanwhile, Triskel Arts Centre has completed its lineup for the festival with the addition of highly-rated American pianist Marc Copland to the venue's roster for the Saturday.
Traditionally a flag-flyer for quality jazz in a festival that has widened its appeal with the inclusion of many genres, Triskel also hosts Cork musicians Paul Dunlea and Cormac McCarthy, UK jazz star Kit Downes, as well as Xenia Pestova Bennett and Ed Bennett performing a reinterpretation of Bach’s Goldberg Variations.
- Tickets for Yasiin Bey/Mos Def and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble at Live at St Luke's will be available via https://uticket.ie/