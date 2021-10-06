That's a wrap: Adaptation of Graham Norton book completes filming in Co Cork 

TV fans have been given their first official look at the production of Holding, which has just completed filming in West Cork.

The production wrapped this week following a two-and-a-half month shoot for the high-profile series adapted from Graham Norton’s novel. Final scenes for the show were completed on location in Drimoleague and Castletownshend in recent days.

Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill, Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker and Holding’s Cork-born writer Karen Cogan were joined on set by representatives of Screen Ireland, who are backing the major series. Cogan, a writer and actor, is co-creator, co-lead writer and executive producer on the series.

Siobhan McSweeney in the upcoming TV adaptation of Holding by Graham Norton.

New images from the production show Hill in character as Garda Sergeant PJ Collins, one of the lead characters in the adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel, which is being co-produced by Virgin Media Television and ITV.

Brenda Fricker - an Oscar winner for Jim Sheridan’s film, My Left Foot, also appears in character as Lizzie Meany, a “shy presence” in PJ’s life who has been battling her own demons.

The four-part series, directed by Kathy Burke, has been filming here since late July and is set in the fictional village of Duneen. The high-profile cast also includes Siobhan McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Helen Behan and Pauline McLynn.

The drama is produced by Martina Niland (Once, Sing Street) for Port Pictures in association with Screen Ireland.

Holding is an adaptation of Graham Norton's novel, and will be shown on Virgin Media in Ireland and ITV.

As production wrapped this week, representatives of Screen Ireland travelled to the West Cork set of Holding to launch a major new series of strategies to drive further growth in film and TV production in Ireland.

Building for a Creative Future 2024 was launched by Screen Ireland’s Chief Executive Désirée Finnegan and Susan Bergin, who was recently appointed Chair of the body’s board.

Among the new plans announced are an investment of €3 million in the development of industry crew and talent in the coming months to meet a growing demand for production in Ireland.

Two new national talent academies for film and TV drama and animation are to be established to build talent and skills regionally. A new scheme, Pathways, is being developed to enable people from diverse backgrounds gain paid work experience on film and TV productions. A new audience website, Where to Watch, will be launched in the coming weeks.

The Irish film and TV industry has enjoyed continued growth this year despite the impacts and challenges faced by Covid. In the first six months of 2021 the industry contributed an estimated €289 million to the economy and directly supported over 12,000 jobs.

“This strategy sets out our ambition for a creative future as we emerge from the pandemic,” said CEO Désirée Finnegan.

“Reaching record levels of production activity in Ireland this year is a remarkable achievement and demonstrates the creative screen industry’s commitment, dedication, and resilience. To achieve sustainable growth, a supportive policy environment and targeted funding initiatives will be required.”