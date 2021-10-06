Scarenthood: Irish comic creator draws on his own experience as a parent 

Nick Roche says his new comic has been described as The Goonies meets Stranger Things. While the latter reference point is the more accurate of the two, Scarenthood presents a world where it’s the adults who take on the kids’ roles as they band together to solve a supernatural mystery.

Having first appeared at the end of last year and the beginning of this as a four-part comic, Scarenthood now gets the collected 'graphic novel' treatment, and what clearly comes through is that the writer and artist is a parent.

“It’s the whole writing about what you know,” he chuckles. As part of an exceptional group of Irish comics creators that emerged over a decade ago, a list that includes such names as Will Sliney, Declan Shalvey and Stephen Mooney, the Wexford man made his name working the Transformers comic.

“I always kind of hoped that if I got a chance to write about what I knew it would be about robots, and spaceships, and time travel,” he says. “Unfortunately, it’s about anxieties of letting your kids down or being a terrible parent and not knowing how to interact with other grown-ups at the school gates.”

Nick Roche, and one of the covers of his Scarenthood comic.

It was only upon reflection that Roche discerned that psychological shading that underscores Scarenthood, but it was initially intended to be a spooky story.

“The idea is parents, when they drop their kids off to school, they go ghost hunting, but they’ve to be back by lunchtime to pick up the kids,” he explains. “And that was all it was then, really. I didn’t know what the impetus was going to be. I didn’t know that it was going to be about a secret within the village hall, where the play school is, and there’s a malevolent entity sealed under there.“

As a new parent, the idea of supernatural shenanigans proved more alluring than the reality of what he was encountering as he gathered with other parents at the school gates.

“Being faced with the mornings and the boring conversations of house prices and where is the best place to get a cappuccino, and what garden centres people had been to at the weekend, I kinda felt like I was a kid, myself,” he recalls.

“I was having to sort of make these new friends and make these new connections at the school gates the same way as my own kids had to, and I realised that I wasn’t very good at it. And I realised that I wasn’t a kid any more, and that my kid was having more fun than me, because at least my kid could talk about the latest Duplo set that she tried to swallow and things like that, whereas all I had to talk about is boring gown-up things.

“I just thought, ‘what would I rather be doing with these people?’ And I literally came up with, ‘go hunt ghosts.’ I like the idea of feeling like you were sort of a kid yourself, even though you’re well north of thirty.”

While being published by one of the major American comics publishers, Scarenthood is seeped in a very Irish idiom and culture landscape.

“Growing up I never felt much connected with Irishness or Irish folklore,” reveals Roche. “It always felt low budget compared to other mythologies of the world. It’s only as I’ve gotten older I’ve created more of an affinity with it.”

Cork-based colourist Chris O'Halloran, and one of the other Scarenthood covers.

Storyteller Eddie Lenihan inspired a love of Irish folklore in Roche, and he also drew on his own recollections of Ireland of the 1980s and ‘90s.

“It still felt there was a little bit of old Ireland was just beyond your reach,” he muses. “The spooky and the churchy kind of looms over you when you’re of a certain age. I’m not sure that is the case now for younger people. “

Roche may be the artist and writer, but he gives equal credit to acclaimed Cork colourist Chris O’Halloran. “He’s listed as the co-creator for a reason because he brings so much of the mood and the look to the comic,” Roche enthuses.

“He’s just really good at those slight skies and autumnal backgrounds, that emptiness and bitterness in a cold, blue sky in Ireland. Just even the shorthand of things like old village halls and grannies’ front rooms, that appear all throughout Scarenthood.”