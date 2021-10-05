Podcast Corner: Comedy improv with Bang for your buck 

One of the interesting things about podcasts growing up is the archives they build. Blink and suddenly your favourite podcast, which hasn’t stopped releasing weekly episodes even when you took a break from listening, has a daunting amount of episodes to get through.

Comedy Bang! Bang! is one such show. A cult improvisation comedy show hosted by the acerbic Scott Aukerman, it’s been running since 2009, clocking up 770-plus episodes that regularly hit two hours and an innumerable list of guests, both from the world of comedy (Jason Mantzoukas, Andy Samberg, and Paul F Tompkins are among its favourite regulars) and pop culture at large (Phoebe Bridgers, Edgar Wright, Bob Odenkirk).