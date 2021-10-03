Kin review, episode four: Still see-sawing between tension and dullness 

There was a palpable and welcome ramping up of tension in last week’s episode of Kin, as Michael Kinsella carried out a hit on Caolán Moore in retribution for the killing of his nephew/secret son Jamie.

In this week’s instalment, the Kinsella family are feeling the pressure as kingpin Eamon Cunningham (Ciarán Hinds) sets out to avenge Moore’s death. Unfortunately, Hinds barely features in this week’s episode, a real shame as he provides a much-needed shot of intimidation and menace.

Amanda (Clare Dunne) begins to realise the implications of her actions, as Noel, who supplied her with a car for the hit, is shot dead. In the middle of all this, she arranges for son Anthony to be packed off to a posh boarding school, away from danger, supposedly.

A tour of the school from the principal is among a number of scenes in the latest episode that stretch credulity and feel surplus to requirements.

A scene from episode four of Kin.

The Kinsellas mobilise as their drug supply lines are cut off on Cunningham’s orders. When crony Fudge is (easily) ambushed and shot, they know it is only a matter of time before someone comes for one of them.

Having a garda sentry outside their door doesn’t deter them from getting on with their shady activities, under the instruction of Amanda, who has morphed overnight from guilt-ridden grieving parent into The Godmother.

Meanwhile, Michael gets an MRI in record time for his epilepsy which he is keeping a secret, a plotline which distracts from the overall thrust of the narrative. While Cox’s understated performance is refreshing in not pandering to the usual criminal caricature, he is so lacking in any menace, it is hard to believe in him as a cold-blooded killer.

Ciarán Hinds as Eamon Cunningham in Kin.

While it can take shows time to find their footing, four episodes into a eight-episode run, Kin should be on surer ground. It has many of the ingredients for a successful recipe — for example, the nods to social media capture the changing face of gang crime in Ireland — but fails to make a satisfying dish.

There is an inertia in the darkly-lit indoor scenes, characters are not properly delineated and the show lacks pacing, see-sawing jarringly from tension to dullness. It can’t seem to make up its mind as to whether it is a family relationship drama or a gritty crime thriller and in the effort to cover both bases, it fails to convince as either.