Five things for the week ahead: Live music, streaming tips, art 

Live Music: John Prine Tribute

Souvenirs is a night celebrating the late American singer songwriter John Prine. Live at the Mick Lally Theatre in Galway (can also be streamed online), the event will be MC'd by John Creedon, with music from the likes of Paul Brady, Mary Black, and Sharon Shannon.

Monday, 7.30pm, https://themicklallytheatre.ticketsolve.com/

Art: Inflorescence

The exhibition by various artists involved in Cork Printmakers touches on issues of the environment, sustainability, and biodiversity.The Print Gallery, Nano Nagle Place, until Oct 31

Theatre: Philadelphia, Here I Come

Brian Friel's classic tale of emigration and family strife begins its run at Cork Opera House, with a cast that includes Alex Murphy (Conor in The Young Offenders).

https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/, Wednesday to Oct 16

Streaming: Squid Game

Who'd have predicted that Netflix's buzziest hit in months would be a Korean drama series about a strange game of survival?

Jump aboard if you want to be part of those water-cooler conversations.

Netflix, available now

Cinema: The Alpinist

Okay, so you've seen the new Bond film, and are feeling comfortable about returning to cinemas.

This documentary offers a superb take on the mountain adventures of Canadian climber Marc-André Leclerc.Cinemas nationwide