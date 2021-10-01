15 gigs for October: Villagers, John Grant and CMAT feature in a busy month ahead

John Spillane

DeBarra's of Clonakilty; Friday, October 1, €20-40

At the risk of invoking the "nature is healing" meme, there's no surer sign of a slow return to normality than the return of singer-songwriter John Spillane to his monthly residency at DeBarra's. Having kept faith with his regulars by streaming monthly from the venue, Spillane's first Debarra's gig in front of an audience, and the venue's first in over eighteen months, ought to be a barn-burner.

Tim Burgess

Whelan's, Dublin; Friday, October 1, €27

Having kept himself and seemingly half the industry busy over the course of lockdown with his Twitter listening parties for various classic albums, the Charlatans frontman is back in live business, and catching up on a rescheduled Irish date before his musical day-job gets back on the road for a delayed 'best-of' tour.

Ellie Goulding

Olympia Theatre, Dublin; Tuesday, October 5

Having garnered the pop spotlight over the years, English singer Ellie Goulding has waited half a decade to tour part one of a two-album cycle, Brightest Blue, in a selection of (comparatively) intimate venues, including Dublin's Olympia, befitting the more personal direction and introversion of new material.

Villagers

Vicar Street, Dublin; Friday, October 8, €20

It's the only Irish gig this month for Conor O'Brien and co, as they're off to the UK for a tour before returning to Ireland for more dates in November. Expect a set of old faves and new tunes from the recently-released Fever Dreams.

David Kitt

Dolan's, Limerick; Friday, October 8

Not content with marking twenty years in the music game with a re-recorded collection of compositions, David Kitt has kept busy this year, including an album release as Sansbut with free-jazz saxophonist Catherine Sikora, and producing and composing music for 'Cornaleena', a film featuring writer Kevin Barry and composer Jennifer Walshe.

Scullion

The White Horse, Ballincollig; Sunday, October 10, €22

Part of the White Horse's return to live action under the Songlines banner are folk-rock trio Scullion. Veterans of the '70s folk revival, they've paid visits to Cork in recent times, returning after intimate Coughlan's gigs early in reopening, but any Leeside visit from the trio is most welcome, considering their rich discography and place in the Irish sonic pantheon.

John Grant

Live at St Luke's, Cork; Tuesday, October 12; Wednesday, October 13

The American singer-songwriter has long attracted a faithful following, thanks in no small part to a distinguished and at times deeply personal body of solo work, as well as his time in US outfit The Czars. Grant returns to Cork for a sold-out double-header off the back of new album Boy from Michigan.

Bell X1 & Dowry Strings

Live at St Luke's, Cork; Thursday, October 14-Friday October 16

Bell X1 have a deep songbook to draw from, taking in over two decades of constantly shifting yet distinctly accessible sounds. Taking to the Northside's sonic temple for a three-day residency, hand in hand with violinist Éna Brennan's Dowry Strings ensemble, the Kildare outfit will be kicking out fan faves and testing out new tunes.

Snapped Ankles

Dolan's, Limerick; Friday, October 16, €15

Enigmatic London post-punks Snapped Ankles, ghillie suits and all, return to rewild gig venues around the country as part of an Irish tour, including a stop at Limerick's Kasbah. The release of new album 'Forest of Your Problems' sees the anonymous four-piece further their blend of influences into a hypnotic concoction somewhere between Factory Records and Krautrock.

CMAT

Connolly's of Leap, Co Cork; Friday, October 22

Ireland's new queen of country has won a lot of hearts over lockdown with a combination of pop nuance, biting humour and a tremendous eye for choreography, drawing on her own dance experience. With her 'Diet Baby' compilation of early singles in the bag, CMAT heads under the hammers for double duty at Connolly's for what ought to be a pair of magic live engagements.

JYellowL

Dolan's, Limerick; Friday, October 22, €15

From a promising voice on Ireland's nascent hip-hop scene to the pages of Vice magazine and the soundtrack of gaming bestseller FIFA 20, JYellowL has become one of the most accomplished MCs to emerge from the island. He moves now to finally tour debut album 2020 Division, drawing on his life experience and politics degree from UCD to confront ongoing social and economic issues.

Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill

Cork Opera House, Cork; Friday, October 22, €30

Now officially coinciding with the recently-launched Cork Jazz Festival, this collaboration of leading singer-songwriters has already given rise to an acclaimed long-player, 'In the Game', and their big post-Covid step into the limelight of the Opera House ought to place emphasis on their successes with the album. Promoted in association with Douglas Street folk outpost Coughlan's Live.

Gemma Dunleavy

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; Wednesday, October 27, €15

Another Irish artist whose pre-lockdown momentum hasn't been stopped by events, Gemma Dunleavy's Dublin-accented take on garage-y R&B has found a wider audience via streaming gigs and live shows, when/where permissible in the circumstances. Fresh off an appearance at It Takes a Village festival, the 'Up de Flats!' singer takes to the stage of Cyprus Avenue for the first time.

God Is An Astronaut

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; Thursday, October 28, €22.50

Glen of the Downs post-rockers God is an Astronaut have been circumnavigating the world for nearly two decades, and have kept to a singular creative vision that's progressed over the course of ten albums. Their first Irish excursion since Covid sees them reprise 2005 long-player 'All is Violent, All is Bright', and play tunes from new album 'Ghost Tapes #10'.

The Altered Hours

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; Friday October 29, €20

The Altered Hours

Evolving over the past decade in a way that's encompassed folk, psychedelic rock, shoegaze and post-punk, The Altered Hours are a uniquely Corkonian phenomenon. Forged in the city's mid-recession cultural picture and becoming a pillar of the city's scene, the band stands ready for bigger things following tours with Fontaines DC, the announcement of an American booking deal, and the forthcoming release of second album, 'Convertible'.