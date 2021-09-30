15 new books for October: Dave Grohl, Aisling, Manchán Magan and more

The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music

Dave Grohl, October 5

Dave Grohl's book The Storyteller

Musician Dave Grohl reflects on his astonishing career and his life in his autobiography, which includes the expected stories about Nirvana, Foo Fighters, David Bowie, etc, but also his memories of playing drums for Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, performing at the White House and swing dancing with AC/DC.

Aisling and the City

Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, October 8

Aisling and the City

The fourth and penultimate book in the Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling series sees our heroine jetting off from Ballygobbard to the city that never sleeps: New York. Aisling will face the challenge of loneliness and is reminded of the importance of community in times of crisis, prompting her to reflect on what matters in life.

Décor Galore

Laura de Barra, October 14

The queen of She-IY is back. In Décor Galore, Corkonian Laura de Barra takes us room by tips on revamping your home on any budget, including how to maximise storage, create layered lighting, or install a new kitchen. This is the guide you need to create a stylish and practical home.

Silverview

John le Carré, October 14

The last complete novel by the late John le Carré, Silverview is the tale of an encounter between innocence and experience and between public duty and private morals. When a letter turns up at the door of a spy chief in London warning him of a dangerous leak, investigations lead him to a quiet town by the sea.

Devotion

Mickey Harte, October 14

A decade ago, Mickey Harte was best known as the manager who led Tyrone to four Ulster Championships and three All-Irelands. But in January 2011, his daughter Michaela was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius and the grief-stricken Harte family found themselves at the centre of an international news story. After collaborating with author Brendan Coffey, Harte tells his family’s story of unimaginable loss and the support he found in faith, community, and sport.

A Cook’s Book

Nigel Slater, October 14

With over 200 recipes, this is the ultimate Nigel Slater collection and is the story of his life in the kitchen, from the first jam tart Slater made with his mum to the dishes he turns to today. These are the favourite recipes Slater cooks at home every day and the stories behind them, with chapters devoted to chicken, soup, tea, and more.

Sorry For Your Trouble: The Irish Way of Death

Anne Marie Hourihane, October 14

Ann Marie Hourihane holds up a mirror to the Irish way of death and gets up close to the final moments and beyond. From sharing the last weeks of a woman's life in hospice to witnessing an embalming as well as following the team of specialists working to locate the remains of people 'disappeared' by the IRA, Hourihane covers all areas. She also explores the strange and sometimes surprising histories of Irish death practices and goes to funerals all over the country - including that of her own father.

The Colour of Ireland: County by County 1860-1960

Rob Cross, October 14

The Colour of Ireland

Books transforming black and white images into colour have been growing in popularity, and this latest addition to the genre features almost 200 pictures of people and places of bygone eras from all 32 counties. Cross provides a unique social account of Ireland, bringing history to life while celebrating the history, culture, people and places of a century in Ireland.

Oh William!

Elizabeth Strout, October 19

Beloved heroine Lucy Barton is back as a recent widow, but it is her first husband and on-again-off-again-confidant William who is the focus of her story. The novel explores the mysteries of marriage and the secrets we keep, as a former couple reckons with where they’ve come from—and what they’ve left behind.

Disappearing Act

Robert Sheehan, October 22

Disappearing Act

In his debut collection of short stories, actor Robert Sheehan draws on his own life experiences and reflects on the absurdity of human behaviour. Each character-driven story delves deep into their streams of self-talk and self-imposed delusions and explores the dark impulses that lurk below the shiny surfaces of many seemingly normal lives.

Tree Dogs and Banshee Fingers and Other Irish Words for Nature

Manchán Magan, October 22

Manchán Magan: taking another look at the Irish language

Manchán Magan returns with another in-depth look at the marvellous words of the Irish language. Having impressed adults with his first book, Thirty-Two Words for Field, Magan shares enthusiasm for the Irish language with a younger audience here. Readers of all ages will find delightful translations and explanations of Irish words and descriptions for animals, birds, fish, insects and nature.

A State of Emergency

Richard Chambers, October 28

Virgin Media news reporter Richard Chambers, photographed in the news room in Ballymount

After witnessing Ireland’s response to this century’s biggest public health emergency firsthand, Virgin Media News correspondent Richard Chambers now shares his original research as well as over a hundred interviews with cabinet members, public health officials, frontline workers, and ordinary people affected by the Covid-19 crisis. His insider account is described as the “incendiary untold story” of Ireland’s response to the pandemic.

Femlandia

Christina Dalcher, Oct 28

This explosive new thriller is from the bestselling author of Vox and Q Join The Sisterhood. After men in positions of power wreck the economy and cause the United States to sink into collapse, women form their own country: Femlandia, a female-only community, and utopia for women. Or is it? When faced with no other choice, Miranda joins the country, but she knows a sinister secret about Femlandia’s founder and she is right to be wary.

Small Things Like These

Claire Keegan, October 28

Claire Keegan

A story of hope, quiet heroism, and tenderness, Small Things Like These is set in an Irish town during Christmas 1985. Coal and timber merchant Bill Furlong feels the past rising up to meet him as he faces into his busiest season – and encounters the complicit silences of a people controlled by the Church. It’s been over a decade since Keegan’s last book, Foster, and this is the Rooney-prize winner’s first novel.