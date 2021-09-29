Ten TV shows for October: Succession, Fittest Family, Diana: The Musical, and more

Diana: The Musical

Netflix, October 1

Diana: The Musical.

If it was anybody else, the filmed performance of a Broadway musical might not be such a big deal. However, the enduring fascination with the tragic British royal will ensure a hefty audience for this. The all-singing Diana is played by theatre actress Jeanna de Waal.

Sold: The Eircom Shares Saga

RTÉ One, October 4

Alfie Kane, Ray MacSharry and Mary O'Rourke announcing the share offer of Telecom Eireann.

A look back at the classic tale of woe from the Celtic Tiger. We see how the Fianna Fáil government urged ordinary people to jump aboard the scheme to privatise the former publicly-owned body, Telecom Éireann. Many bought shares for the first time, and were burned badly. Of course, there were ongoing consequences for the telecoms and internet sector in Ireland.

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+, October 8 (Season finale)

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso.

It has been the unlikely cult hit of the lockdown era, and there is still time to jump aboard for a binge watch before the season two finale. The good news for fans of the tale of a chirpy American sports coach in the cynical world of British soccer is that we'll get one more season next year.

Will Sliney's Storytellers

RTÉ2, tbc

Will Sliney.

The Cork comicbook artist has already had various TV stints, and this latest show is a mixture of art, story and animation. As as teaching kids to draw the characters, it also aims to engage them on the wider art of storytelling.

The Lighthouse

Netflix, October 8

Robert Pattinson did a fine job banishing his teen heartthrob status with this 2019 film about two lighthouse keepers and their cruise towards madness. Willem Dafoe plays his flatulent workmate.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Amazon Prime Video, October 15

The film adaptation of Lois Duncan's novel helped revive the teen slasher genre in the 1990s, and this new series will be hoping there's still life in it. An initial drop of four episodes will be followed by weekly instalments as we follow a group of friends being stalked by a killer.

Succession

Sky Atlantic/Now, October 18

Succession season three.

The Roys are back and as odious as ever, but we'll love them all the more for it. When we last saw them in 2019, the family were turning on each other over who was going to take the fall for a massive scandal. Grab your seats for Logan Roy v Ungrateful Pups.

Invasion

Apple TV+, October 22

Big sci-fi series about an alien invasion of Earth. It'll be interesting to see how the public mood goes over the next few months: have such shows never felt so prescient, or do we just want a break from aliens/viruses wreaking havoc on our lives?

Ireland's Fittest Family

RTÉ One, tbc

Ireland's Fittest Family.

A ninth season for a show that really does offer perfect Sunday evening viewing for all the family. It's the same Cork-heavy coaching panel as last time, with Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Donncha O’Callaghan and Derval O’ Rourke pushing their respective clans towards the €15,000 prize.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sky Atlantic, October 25

Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Larry David's comedy series may have dipped a bit in some of its 10 seasons, but last year's offering marked a return to form. As well as Larry himself, Leon (JB Smoove) has emerged as a classic comedy character, producing real LOL moments with almost every utterance.