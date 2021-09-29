Ten TV shows for October: Succession, Fittest Family, Diana: The Musical, and more

If it was anybody else, the filmed performance of a Broadway musical might not be such a big deal. However, the enduring fascination with the tragic British royal will ensure a hefty audience for this. The all-singing Diana is played by theatre actress Jeanna de Waal.
A look back at the classic tale of woe from the Celtic Tiger. We see how the Fianna Fáil government urged ordinary people to jump aboard the scheme to privatise the former publicly-owned body, Telecom Éireann. Many bought shares for the first time, and were burned badly. Of course, there were ongoing consequences for the telecoms and internet sector in Ireland.
It has been the unlikely cult hit of the lockdown era, and there is still time to jump aboard for a binge watch before the season two finale. The good news for fans of the tale of a chirpy American sports coach in the cynical world of British soccer is that we'll get one more season next year.
The Cork comicbook artist has already had various TV stints, and this latest show is a mixture of art, story and animation. As as teaching kids to draw the characters, it also aims to engage them on the wider art of storytelling.
Robert Pattinson did a fine job banishing his teen heartthrob status with this 2019 film about two lighthouse keepers and their cruise towards madness. Willem Dafoe plays his flatulent workmate.
The film adaptation of Lois Duncan's novel helped revive the teen slasher genre in the 1990s, and this new series will be hoping there's still life in it. An initial drop of four episodes will be followed by weekly instalments as we follow a group of friends being stalked by a killer.
The Roys are back and as odious as ever, but we'll love them all the more for it. When we last saw them in 2019, the family were turning on each other over who was going to take the fall for a massive scandal. Grab your seats for Logan Roy v Ungrateful Pups.
Big sci-fi series about an alien invasion of Earth. It'll be interesting to see how the public mood goes over the next few months: have such shows never felt so prescient, or do we just want a break from aliens/viruses wreaking havoc on our lives?
A ninth season for a show that really does offer perfect Sunday evening viewing for all the family. It's the same Cork-heavy coaching panel as last time, with Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Donncha O’Callaghan and Derval O’ Rourke pushing their respective clans towards the €15,000 prize.
Larry David's comedy series may have dipped a bit in some of its 10 seasons, but last year's offering marked a return to form. As well as Larry himself, Leon (JB Smoove) has emerged as a classic comedy character, producing real LOL moments with almost every utterance.