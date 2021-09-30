Question of Taste: Fiona Kennedy picks her favourite listening and viewing choices 

Fiona Kennedy is a singer-songwriter and musician from Bishopstown in Cork. Fiona plays in the Triskel Arts Centre for the Cork Folk Festival event ‘Gals at Play’ with Mary Greene and Anna Mitchell on Sunday, October 3. See https://www.corkfolkfestival.com

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

Nightboat to Tangier by Kevin Barry. I was chatting to a friend lately about ‘finding the rhythm or the groove’ in a piece and this book just swept me up in its groove from the very first page. The whole book is wrapped in the shawl of Cork even though the protagonists are in a ferry terminal in southern Spain. I felt I recognised the characters and the whole flow of chat between them is at times a horror but a horror that is strangely familiar in its rhythms and black Cork humour! Loved it and savoured every page.

Best recent film:

Finally got around to watching the docu-movie Senna. Great live footage but very sad that he died so tragically.

Best recent gig you’ve seen:

Cork songwriter Billy Kennedy (no relation!) recently staged an outdoor concert in the walled garden of Crosshaven House.. weather was sublime and love his songs!

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

A recent song from Jack O’Rourke ‘Patsy Cline’. Jack's songwriting is superb and his voice is just so distinctive.He’s one of my favourite current Irish artists.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

It was on vinyl, River Deep Mountain High by Ike & Tina Turner. I had never heard a voice like Tina's before... it totally blew me away.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

Sheryl Crowe at the Sligo Arena a few years ago. We were playing at the Cork Jazz Festival that day, did two shows and then drove straight up to Sligo. I was so thrilled to get a spot close to the stage that all tiredness disappeared and she absolutely inspired me with her amazing performance. I was buzzing for days after that.

The other show you'd most like to see at the upcoming Cork Folk Festival:

The celebration of Margaret Barry in St Peters church on the Sunday will be fantastic, she was a true Cork character.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I love a bit of crime drama and we’re getting into Kin’at home at the moment. During lockdown Netflix was a great distraction and I’d be known to stay up late watching Sky Arts documentaries too. I watched a fantastic one recently about The Doobies, a band that went through so many lineup changes but continued to make so much great music that adapted to each decade. I think that resonated with me a lot, their music never fails to lift my spirits.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I love listening to the radio when I’m driving or cooking. The Arts House with Elmarie Mawe on Cork's 96fm is a must every Sunday morning, keeps us all up to date on everything arts-related. Playback is a favourite too. I love Sinead Mooneys cool delivery. When I want a bit of craic, I’ll put on a podcast of ‘Reggie’ (Pat Fitzpatrick of Ask Audrey) which always has us all roaring with laughter at home. I love Callans Kicks too, nobody does Paschal O’Donoghue better!

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Joni Mitchell, Etta James, Janis Joplin.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

That would have to be when I opened for the incredible Kris Kristofferson at Siamsa Cois Laoi in Páirc Uí Caoimh in 1985. There was a crowd of 50,000 and I was standing in the wings waiting to go on, a young girl with just my guitar and my heart thumping in my chest. He suddenly walked over to me, so tanned and relaxed and every inch the star, but so down to earth.

We chatted about Cork and about the songs I was about to sing. You’ve Got a Friend (Carole King) and Brown Eyes Blue were in my set and he thoroughly approved. Kris was right, the crowd really got behind me & sang along in great style. His generosity in calming the nerves of a young Cork singer stepping out on her first stadium gig always stayed with me.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

I’d absolutely love to have been there for the very first iconic Woodstock Festival of 1969. The spirit of rebellion after the repressive decade of the ’50s and the huge hope that this festival instilled in the younger generation must have been amazing to witness. A young Joe Cocker blowing the American kids away with his voice on that Beatles classic, Joan Baez playing I Shall Be Released and the legendary Janis Joplin going wild onstage.