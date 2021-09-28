Kerry students receive an acting masterclass from Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender paid a visit to the transition year students in his old school this week.

Today, St Brendan's College tweeted thanks to the X-Men star.

"Transition year students today received a drama workshop from past pupil and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender. Students greatly enjoyed the workshop."

Transition year students today received a drama workshop from past pupil and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender. Students greatly enjoyed the workshop. pic.twitter.com/VYjg2D2HqR — St Brendan's College (@thesemkillarney) September 28, 2021

Fassbender, who was born in Germany and grew up speaking Irish in Co Kerry, is known for roles in films including Shame, Steve Jobs and 12 Years A Slave.

He first began acting as a student at St Brendan's College in Killarney.

His family had owned the West End House restaurant in Killarney, and in April of this year his father Josef applied for planning permission to turn the building - most recently operating as a hairdressers - into an acting school.

In 2019, Fassbender admitted feeling intimidated by the students following a visit to the school, urging the young people to follow their ambitions and take pride in their work.

"I always find it very inspiring to see young people's outlook on life and their energy.

"It was a privilege for me to do that. It was an honour to go back and have a chat with them."

The news comes just weeks after his wife Alicia Vikander confirmed the arrival of their first child earlier this year.

In early September, the Oscar-winning Swedish actress, 32, told People magazine she and X-Men star Fassbender, 44, are now parents.