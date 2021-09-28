Graham Norton to host Eurovision style drag queen singing competition

Award-winning broadcaster, author, and chat-show host Graham Norton is set to add another string to his bow with a new show promising high heels, high octaves and high competition.
Queen of the Universe, heralded as a Eurovision-style competition will see drag queens from around the world go head-to-head in what promises to be a singing contest to “blow your wig off.”
According to, the Bandon native will host the new show which is being produced by RuPaul's Drag Race producers World of Wonder.
Graham Norton is no stranger to the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race having judged three seasons of the UK version alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr. The beloved presenter also heads the UK’s coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest every year.
The show is set to premiere on streaming service Paramount Plus on December 2. Drag Queens, it’s time to start perfecting those vocals because unlike RuPaul’s Drag Race there will be no lip-synching here!