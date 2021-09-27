'Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship': Bridgerton viewers meet new love interest

The second series will follow Anthony Bridgerton, as detailed in the second book by author Julia Quinn.
Jonathan Bailey stars in Bridgerton (PA)

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 14:06
Tom Horton, PA

Netflix has offered a first glimpse of the new series of its hit show Bridgerton.

A clip from the second series of the drama was shared on social media on Saturday.

It introduced viewers to new character Kate Sharma, who is played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

The trailer showed her character having a fiery exchange with Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as they discuss his tastes in women.

A post on the programme’s official Twitter page said: “Dear readers, this author is most pleased to bring you a first glimpse into the upcoming social season, and even more delighted to introduce you to Miss Kate Sharma.”

The second series will follow Anthony, as detailed in the second book by author Julia Quinn.

Series three and four of Bridgerton have previously been commissioned by Netflix, as well as a prequel series telling the “origin story” of Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel.

Netflix previously said the show had become its biggest ever original series after it was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

