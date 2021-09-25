Theatre hearts swell as Everyman opens again for a welcome new normal    

There was no fuss or fanfare as people shuffled through the doors of the Everyman Theatre on MacCurtain Street on Friday evening, just a staff member scanning vaccine certs, our new commonplace reality.

The last time I had been there was for a performance of Watt by Samuel Beckett, on March 10, 2020, the night before the venue closed its doors for 18 months. There were no masks that night but the tiny bottles of hand sanitiser that were to become ubiquitous had begun to make an appearance. A feeling of foreboding and uncertainty hung in the air, and it wasn’t because of Beckett.

Hugs might not have been exchanged among those who attended the Cork theatre reunion on Friday night, but as people snapped their masks off to sip on their drinks, there was a sense of relief and disbelief, as we dared to hope that the universe was recalibrating somewhat. The previously quotidian experiences, such as listening to the hum of people chatting, were no longer to be taken for granted.

Derbhle Crotty and Matthew O’Brien in Heart of a Dog. Picture: Darragh Kane

It was entirely appropriate that the Everyman, a place held dear by Corkonians, should reopen with a play written by one of its own — Heart of a Dog by Éadaoin O’Donoghue. When producer Naomi Daly came on stage beforehand to say a few words, there were cheers and hollers. She referred to the 550 long days we had waited for this, and it was strange to hear it in such stark and concrete terms. But for now, we were here to enjoy the show — to celebrate, not contemplate.

Heart of a Dog, inspired by the novel by Mikhail Bulgakov, is an absurd and comic tale of a dog (Matthew O’Brien) who takes human form after a Frankenstein-style experiment by The Professor (Derbhle Crotty).

O’Brien performs admirably in a physically taxing role, inhabiting the essence of his mechanical canine puppet, before transitioning to a hybrid human whose singing holds a dinner party gathering transfixed.

The set, lighting and sound design are skilfully realised and there are many striking visual flourishes. The music, provided by an off-stage band, enhances the production greatly, no surprise given the director is well-known composer and conductor John O’Brien. As a whole, the play proves an inventive and intriguing homecoming for the Everyman audience.

Matthew O’Brien and Steve Blount in Heart of a Dog at the Everyman. Picture: Darragh Kane

The Everyman first opened its doors in 1897 and has survived a lot in that time, including war on its doorstep. As I left the theatre, and walked on to a MacCurtain Street buzzing with outdoor drinkers and diners, I felt lighter, reassured to know that it will survive this. They say nature is healing, but so is the arts.