Five things for the weekend ahead: Bond is back, and so is Cork Folk Festival 

Ken Wardrop has impressed in the past with such documentaries as Undressing My Mother and His & Hers, and here turns his attention to how some of the older generation have reacted to the confinements of the Covid era. Much of it was filmed through people's windows. Serious stuff, but Wardrop, as ever, manages to find moments of humour.
The return of live music has come just in time for this event, with a number of concerts in Triskel, Fitzgerald Park and other venues Wednesday to
Bond is back. Daniel Craig returns for possibly his final outing as 007, and he'll be up against baddies played by Remi Malek and Christoph Waltz.
Highlights include the latest operatic collaboration between Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh; and a project delving into the lives of Dublin dockers in the War of Independence.
Helga Deasy has been Dance Artist in Residence at the Firkin Crane, Cork, and will be presenting the first live performances at the centre in 18 months.