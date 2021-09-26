Five things for the weekend ahead: Bond is back, and so is Cork Folk Festival 

1 |tv| Cocooned

Ken Wardrop has impressed in the past with such documentaries as Undressing My Mother and His & Hers, and here turns his attention to how some of the older generation have reacted to the confinements of the Covid era. Much of it was filmed through people's windows. Serious stuff, but Wardrop, as ever, manages to find moments of humour.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

2 |music| Cork Folk Festival

The return of live music has come just in time for this event, with a number of concerts in Triskel, Fitzgerald Park and other venues Wednesday to

Sunday, www.corkfolkfestival.com

3 |film| No Time To Die

No Time To Die is in cinemas from Thursday.

Bond is back. Daniel Craig returns for possibly his final outing as 007, and he'll be up against baddies played by Remi Malek and Christoph Waltz.

From Thursday, cinemas nationwide

4 |theatre| Dublin Theatre Festival

Highlights include the latest operatic collaboration between Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh; and a project delving into the lives of Dublin dockers in the War of Independence.

Friday to Oct 17

5 |dance| Mosaic in Motion

Helga Deasy has been Dance Artist in Residence at the Firkin Crane, Cork, and will be presenting the first live performances at the centre in 18 months.

Friday, October 1, 8pm