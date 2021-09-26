Five things for the weekend ahead: Bond is back, and so is Cork Folk Festival 

... there's also an impressive lockdown documentary on RTÉ, dance at Firkin Crane, and Dublin's theatre festival 
Five things for the weekend ahead: Bond is back, and so is Cork Folk Festival 

Five things for the week ahead. 

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 08:00
Des O’Driscoll

1 |tv| Cocooned

Cocooned is on RTÉ One, Monday. 
Cocooned is on RTÉ One, Monday. 

Ken Wardrop has impressed in the past with such documentaries as Undressing My Mother and His & Hers, and here turns his attention to how some of the older generation have reacted to the confinements of the Covid era. Much of it was filmed through people's windows. Serious stuff, but Wardrop, as ever, manages to find moments of humour.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

2 |music|  Cork Folk Festival 

The return of live music has come just in time for this event, with a number of concerts in Triskel, Fitzgerald Park and other venues Wednesday to

Sunday, www.corkfolkfestival.com

 3 |film| No Time To Die

No Time To Die is in cinemas from Thursday. 
No Time To Die is in cinemas from Thursday. 

 Bond is back. Daniel Craig returns for possibly his final outing as 007, and he'll be up against baddies played by Remi Malek and Christoph Waltz.

From Thursday, cinemas nationwide

 4 |theatre| Dublin Theatre Festival

Highlights include the latest operatic collaboration between Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh; and a project delving into the lives of Dublin dockers in the War of Independence.

Friday to Oct 17 

5 |dance| Mosaic in Motion 

Helga Deasy has been Dance Artist in Residence at the Firkin Crane, Cork, and will be presenting the first live performances at the centre in 18 months.

Friday, October 1, 8pm

Read More

Arts & Entertainment quiz: Test your knowledge of classic gangster films 

More in this section

'If they will have me': James Bond star Daniel Craig wants to retire to Ireland 'If they will have me': James Bond star Daniel Craig wants to retire to Ireland
2019 Edinburgh TV Festival 'I'm beyond excited to be back': Russell T Davies to return as Doctor Who showrunner
Movie review: Limerick doctor is the Father of the Cyborgs Movie review: Limerick doctor is the Father of the Cyborgs
Five things for the weekend ahead: Bond is back, and so is Cork Folk Festival 

Theatre hearts swell as Everyman opens again for a welcome new normal    

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices