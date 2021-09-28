Tuesday TV Tips: Great British brandy snaps; rescued from an icy river, on camera; and Porto v Liverpool

— the Great British Bake Off bakers also have to make an interactive toy entirely from biscuit
Ada Twist, Scientist; Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera; Great British Bake Off

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The Great British Bake Off

Channel 4, 8pm

Crunch time for the bakers as biscuit week arrives and they are asked to produce their take on filled brandy snaps. They also have to come up with an interactive toy made entirely from biscuit.

Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera

UTV, 9pm

Crews were able to lift the man and the rescuer to safety as the crowd looked on. Picture: Michael Clarke
A selection of extraordinary eyewitness footage, including the dramatic moment a man in danger of being swept over a steep waterfall is rescued from a fast-flowing icy river.

Sport

Champions League Live, Porto v Liverpool, ko 8pm, RTÉ2. Plus highlights of PSG v Manchester City; Liverpool v AC Milan, 5.30pm; PSG v Manchester City, 8pm; BT Sport

Ada Twist, Scientist

Netflix

Ada Twist, Scientist. Nicholas Crovetti as Iggy Peck; Amanda Christine as Ada Twist and Candace Kozak as Rosie Revere. Netflix
The adventures of Ada Twist, eight — along with two friends, she solves mysteries and learns about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Oliver Sacks: His Own Life is a documentary looking at the life and legacy of the beloved neurologist and writer. RTÉ’s weeknight arts magazine speaks with its director, Sacks’ partner Bill Hayes.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: The Minutes’ 2010 visit to Studio 8 for Dan’s show is revisited; and another listen to a personal favourite Studio 8 session of the presenter’s from Vernon Jane, in 2019.

